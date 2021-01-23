Indiana edges Quaker Valley
Zach Eisenhower scored two goals and Ben Nettleton and Colton Rayko scored one apiece in Indiana’s 4-3 win over Quaker Valley in a PIHL Class A interdivision hockey game at S&T Bank Arena on Thursday night.
Eisenhower, Danny Williams, Nettleton and Daniel McAnulty had assists for Indiana.
Indiana plays at Westmont Hilltop on Thursday.
Indiana picks up first victory in virtual match
Indiana claimed its first win of the season, topping Plum, 778-36x to 772-23x, in a WPIAL Class 3A non-conference virtual rifle mach on Friday.
Greg Kenning shot a 100-6x to lead Indiana.
Indiana (13) faces Hempfield in a virtual meet Tuesday.
United Junior High moves to 4-0
SALTSBURG — United beat Saltsburg, 45-26, for its fourth win without a loss in a junior high boys’ basketball game Friday.
Isaac Worthington scored 15 points for United.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 2-15. Dmitri Worthington scored 10 points for United.
United plays host to Purchase Line on Monday.
Penns Manor shoots past West Shamokin
KENWOOD — Penns Manor topped West Shamokin, 37-17, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Thursday.
The Comets improved to 4-0.
McKeesport run sinks IJHS
McKEESPORT — Indiana lost to McKeesport, 42-29, in an eighth-grade boys’ basketball game Friday.
Jaden Petrovich scored 15 points for Indiana (2-1).
Indiana led 28-27 in the third quarter before McKeesport finished with a 25-1 run.
Indiana dropped the seventh-grade game, 48-15. Sullivan VanHoose scored six points for Indiana.
Indiana plays host to Norwin on Monday.
Young Township to hold registration
SALTSBURG — Young Township Youth Legion baseball will hold registration on Sunday, Feb. 7, and Sunday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Saltsburg American Legion .
Players ages 13 to 16 are eligible.
The registration fee is $60.
For information, contact Sam Saxion at (724) 882-7445 or Kevin Talmadge at (412) 289-5063.
Indiana Youth Legion seeks players
Players who desire to play Youth Legion baseball in Indiana should contact Mitch Pacconi or Travis Redinger about registration details.
Players between the ages of 12 and 16 as of Dec. 31, 2021, are eligible.
To reach Pacconi, call (724) 599-5239. Redinger’s number is (724) 541-1622.
Clymer Little League slates registration
CLYMER — Clymer Little League will hold registration for the 2021 season on Monday, Jan. 25, and Wednesday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Clymer Fire Hall.
Children who live in Clymer Borough and Cherryhill, Pine, Green and Montgomery townships who are between the ages of 7 to 14 are eligible to participate in pitching machine or baseball.
The softball participants need to be between the ages of 7 and 14.
T-ball participants must turn 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2021.
The cost is $35 per child or $95 for three or more children in the same family. All fees are due at registration. A birth certificate is required for verification of age.
For information, contact Jack Smicklo at (724) 388-6873 or Stephanie Brilhart (412) 309-0316.