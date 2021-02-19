Fox Chapel rallies past Indiana
FOX CHAPEL — Indiana led a double-digit lead slip away and lost to Fox Chapel, 65-54, in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 girls’ basketball game Thursday.
Indiana (6-8, 4-6 section) played one of its best halves of the season and took a 38-27 lead into halftime. Fox Chapel (9-6, 8-4) surged into the lead while outscoring Indiana 22-5 in the third quarter.
Fox Chapel’s Ellie Schwartzman, a 5-foot-11 senior, and Elsie Smith, a 6-foot sophomore, did major damage against Indiana, each scoring 18 points. Smith hit two 3-point field goals in the third quarter, as did Marissa Ritter, and Schwartzman scored six points in the period and eight more in the fourth quarter.
Ritter finished with 12 points and Domenica Delaney scored 13 to give the Foxes four players in double figures.
Hope Cook and Katie Kovalchick each scored 16 points for Indiana. Isabella Antonacci, Abbie Huey and Mia Ciocca combined for 20.
Indiana plays at Mars on Monday.
Indiana swimmers score another sweep
Indiana swept past Freeport in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 4 swim meet at IUP on Thursday.
Indiana won the boys’ meet, 95-40, and improved to 6-0, and the girls scored a 94-73 win to improve to 5-1.
Indiana’s Kyle Thome won the 50 freestyle (21.93) and 500 freestyle (4:55.18), and Isaac Griffith took the 100 freestyle (50.43) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.79). Alex Bauer won the 200 individual medley (2:02.97).
Indiana swept the relays. Thome, Jacob Killiam, Griffith and Bauer teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:47.85) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.83), and Wesley Bennett, Loughlin Pagnucci, Noah Weigner and Evan Speer won the 400 freestyle relay (4:42.60).
In the girls’ meet, Yana Noronha won the 200 individual medley (2:14.97), Hadley Long took the 500 freestyle (5:55.16), Abby Killiam claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:16.43) and Allie Rutledge won the 1-meter diving (221.10).
Leah Amsler, Long, Noronha and Hunter Fanella won the 200 medley relay (1:58.96).
Indiana welcomes Ligonier Valley today in its regular-season finale.
Indiana JVs pull out victory
Indiana scored in the final minute in a 3-2 victory over Kiski in a PIHL junior varsity hockey game Thursday at S&T Bank Arena.
Nate Wood scored twice, including the game-winner, and Sebastien Sedan scored the other goal. Sam Barley had two assists, including one on Woods’ winner, and Ash Lockard had one.
Jayden Learn played in goal.