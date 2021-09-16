McCullough claims Heritage golf title
NEW ALEXANDRA — West Shamokin’s Sean McCullough came out of the shadows.
McCullough, a junior at West Shamokin, won the Heritage Conference individual boys’ golf title at Mannitto Golf Course on Thursday. McCullough shot a 79 to top the field by 12 strokes.
Last season as a key member of a Heritage Conference and District 6 championship team, McCullough watched his older brother, Jack, and cousin Eric Spencer lead the charge. This year it was his turn.
“Sean has been justifiably living in the shadows of his older brother Jack and cousin Eric for a few years,” Judd McCullough, West Shamokin’s coach and Sean’s father, said. “They set the bar pretty high for Sean and the rest of the team. The whole team has worked tremendously hard this offseason and in-season to carry on our very proud golf tradition at West Shamokin.
“Jack won the title last year at Chestnut Ridge, so this is pretty special for our program and our family.”
West Shamokin, hit by COVID quarantines throughout the month, had only three players in the field and did not defend its team title. Northern Cambria won the team title, shooting a 393 and edging River Valley by one stroke. Homer-Center came in third at 439.
“We only had 3 individuals able to compete because half of our team was hit with COVID quarantines,” the coach said. “So, as a team, we weren’t able to defend our team title. Northern Cambria’s team was also hit with COVID but was able to pull off the win.”
River Valley’s Cole Stuchall (91) was second and was followed by Northern Cambria’s Nathan Bolvin (92), River Valley’s Carson McCully (94) and Cameron Reaugh (97) and Northern Cambria’s Jon Zemrose (97) and West Shamokin’s Gunnar Shoop (97).
Homer-Center’s Ava King shot a 52 and claimed the girls’ title. Northern Cambria’s Riley Olish was second with a 54.
Indiana suffers another narrow loss
Indiana suffered a three-stroke loss to Latrobe for the second time in three days, taking a 209-212 loss in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match at the Indiana Country Club on Thursday.
Indiana’s Harrison Martineau shot a 38 and was the medalist for the second straight match. Trevor Todd and Alex Holuta each shot a 40, and Gave Nettleton carded a 43. Callan Romance and Caden Force each shot a 48.
Latrobe’s Alex DeBarnardo came in a 40, and Jake Pavlic and Owen Melle each shot a 41. Dylan Yeager (43) and PJ German (44) rounded out the Wildcats’ effort.
Indiana (5-3, 4-4 section) welcomes Hempfield on Monday.
Hempfield outshoots Indiana girls
Greensburg — Hempfield shot past Indiana, 177-209, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls; golf match at the Greensburg Country Club on Thursday.
Jenny Todd and Addie Raykes paced Indiana, shooting a 48 and 49, respectively.
Hempfield’s Raina Jones shot a 41 and was the match medalist. The top four Hempfield players shot 47 or better.
Indiana (3-7, 1-6 section) plays Franklin Regional and Gateway on Monday at Murrysville Golf Club.
Homer-Center, Marion Center remain unbeaten
NuMINE — Homer-Center improved to 4-0, topping West Shamokin, 15-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-18, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Macy Sardone led the Wildcats with 37 assists and 15 service points. Ashlyn Kerr chipped in 21 service points. Marlee Kochman and Meegan Williams each had nine kills, and Gabi Page chipped in six. Mya Fatula came up with 23 digs.
- MARION CENTER — Marion Center improved to 4-0 by topping Northern Cambria, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, in a Heritage Conference match.
Kaelee Elkin led the Stingers in kills, Abby Smulik in assists and Maggie Shadle in digs.
Northern Cambria won the junior varsity match, 25-20, 25-17.
The Colts also won the ninth-grade match, 25-17, 25-23, and Marion Center won the seventh- and eighth-0grade match, 22-25, 25-16, 15-9.
- PURCHASE LINE — Purchase Line topped Penns Manor, 25-16, 18-25, 28-26, 25-14, in a Heritage Conference match.
Maddie Scalese led Purchase Line with 25 service points and seven digs. Bethany Smith had 15 kills.
Purchase Line won the junior varsity match, 25-20, 25-20.
On Wednesday, Purchase Line defeated Glendale, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, in a non-conference match.
Smith led Purchase Line with 14 kills and seven blocks. Haley Anderson dished out 36 assists to go with six blocks. Scalese and Carly Ward turned in 10 digs apiece.
Apollo-Ridge girls win soccer game
OAKMONT — Apollo-Ridge beat Riverview, 8-3, in a WPIAL Section 1-A girls’ soccer game Thursday.
Paige Crawford led the Vikings with three goals, Sophie Yard scored twice, and Maggie Schuffert, Jessica Ross and Jaden Mull tacked on one goal apiece.
Sydney McCray made three saves in goal.