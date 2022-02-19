Three advance to district semifinals
ALTOONA — Three Heritage Conference wrestlers advanced to the semifinals of the District 6 Class 2A wrestling championships at Altoona High School.
United’s Jacob Sombronski and Gideon Bracken and River Valley’s Cole Stuchall won matches Friday to reach the semifinals.
Sombronski (20-4), a sophomore at 106 pounds, drew a first-round bye and topped Philipsburg-Osceola freshman Sam McDonald in the quarterfinals. He takes on Mount Union junior Mason Beatty (29-4) on Saturday.
Bracken (20-6), a freshman at 113 pounds, won two matches, scoring a fall over Westmont Hilltop freshman Christopher Myers in 31 seconds and then holding on for a 8-6 decision over Huntingdon junior Ryan Yocum.
Stuchall (27-6), a junior at 152 pounds, also won twice, defeating Juniata Valley freshman Vincent Hoover by fall in 1:08 and scoring a 6-4 decision over Bald Eagle Area sophomore Mason Neese.
The trio secured berths in the Southwest Regional tournament, which takes the top six wrestlers in each weight class.
Calvary Baptist
takes two games
CLYMER — Calvary Baptist swept a pair of games from Williamsport Christian in non-conference basketball action Friday.
The Calvary Baptist boys scored a 76-28 victory. The Patriots (12-2) took a 31-6 lead in the first quarter and cruised from there.
Joe Shank led Calvary Baptist with 28 points, 16 rebounds, 11 steals and eight assists. Noah Meckley scored 21 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists, and Nathan Helman finished with nine points, six steals and four assists. Joey Apjok added eight points.
In the girls’ game, Calvary Baptist scored a 54-16 win and improved to 6-7.
Katelyn Shank and Alyse Smith combined fro 23 points and evenly split 12 of the Patriots’ 30 steals.
Maggie Mumau and Daltyn Overdorff combined for 17 points, and Laine Shank added seven. Mikayla Mortimer scored five points to go with eight rebounds, and Breken Overdorff had two points.
Calvary Baptist play at Calvary Huntingdon on Tuesday.