Clymer falls in tie with Butler
Butler won a tiebreaker for a victory over Clymer in the Allegheny Valley Rifle League three-position Olympic style matches on Oct. 15.
The teams registered identical 1,173 scores in the A match, but Butler won on the tiebreaker, outscoring Clymer 376-371 in the standing position.
Clymer won the B match, 1,153-1,142.
Emily Bennett led the Clymer A team with a 297. She was followed by Hannah Baker with a 294, Sadie Palfrey with a 291 and Larry Meyer with a 291.
In the B match, Nathan Peach recorded a 290 and was followed by Dean Cummings with a 289, Frank Palfrey with a 287 and Maggie Palfrey with a 287.
Butler and Clymer are tied in the team standings at 5-1. Murrysville is 2-4, and Fort Hand is 0-6.
Fairman helps team score victory
Marion Center’s Cassidy Fairman helped Dormont-Mount Lebanon score a victory in the Pittsburgh and Suburban Rifle League on Oct. 13.
Fairman shot a 298 in a 1,479-568 victory over Allegheny’s partial team.
Riley Dunn of the Frazier-Simplex team had the top score in the three season-opening matches with a 299. Three others matched Fairman with a 298.
The other teams in the league are Green Valley, Murrysville and Carrick Sportsmen’s.
The league is in its 86th season.
KSTU to present fly-fishing program
The November meeting of Ken Sink Trout Unlimited will feature a program presented by Shawn Holsinger, owner of Holsinger Fly Shop in East Freedom.
The program is titled “Fall/Winter Trout Fishing and Recommended Flies to Fish and Tie” will be presented Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Homer City Fire Hall.
This meeting is free and open to the public.