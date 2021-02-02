CLYMER — Trevor Sheesley and Brenda Gray led the fourth week of shooting in the RC Indoor Archery Winter Technohunt League.
Sheesley shot a 250 to lead the men’s field, and Gray shot a 228 to lead the women’s.
Top Gut Busters team of Taylor Sheesley, Parker Stupic, Trevor Sheesley and Joe Ball led the team competition with a 943.
The top five individuals in the season standings are Austin Tibbott at 975, Tanner Dishong at 966, Jared Mason at 964, Trevor Sheesley at 952 and Don Craig at 947.
The Make A Wish team of Colin Krevel, Mason, Tibbott and Mac Novella tops the team standings with a 3,705. The Gigs Guiding team of Ryan Hopkins, Guy Hopkins, Garrett Crowe and Jeff Hudak is second at 3,618. Gut Busters is third at 3,600.
Marion Center swimmers win events
Marion Center swimmers won several events in high school virtual swim meets last week.
Marion Center topped Tyrone, 104-31, in a boys’ meet on Wednesday and lost to Hollidaysburg, 92-76, on Friday.
Boys’ winners against Tyrone were James Clark in the 200 individual medley and the 500 freestyle, Xavier Vaglia in the 100 butterfly and the 100 breaststroke and Anthony Scott in the 100 backstroke.
Marion Center also won all three relays. Anthony Scott, Zachary Short, Xavier Vaglia and Clark teamed up in the 200 medley and the 200 freestyle events, and Alek Vaglia, Paul Smith, Mason Mancini and Evan Crooks following suit in the 400 freestyle vent.
Winners against Hollidaysburg were Scott in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Xavier Vaglia in the 200 individual medley, Alek Vaglia in 50 freestyle and Crooks in the 100 freestyle. The 400 freestyle team of Xavier Vaglia, Crooks, Scott and Clark teamed up for a win.
In addition, Clark, Scott, Zach Short, Paul Smith, Xavier Vaglia and Alek Vaglia met District 6 qualifying times.
Girls’ winners against Tyrone were Bonnie Kostella in the 200 freestyle and Robin DeHaven in the 100 butterfly. The 400 freestyle relay team of Ella Wells, Aly Krecota, Reagan Ryen and Lilly Ryer also post a win. DeHaven had a district qualifying time in the 100 breaststroke.
Winners against Hollidaysburg were Ryer in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle and DeHaven in the 100 breaststroke. Both met district qualifying times, with Ryer’s coming in the 500 freestyle.
Clymer sweeps rifle matches
Clymer topped Murrysville in a pair of Allegheny Valley Rifle League postal matches on Jan. 22.
Clymer won both three-position Olympic-style events, with the A team posting a 1,166-1,160 victory and the B team scoring a 1,152-1,144 win.
Lily Palfrey, Sadie Palfrey and Dean Cummings each shot a 291 in the A match. Emily Bennett recorded a 289.
Tom Hemphill, Hannah Baker, Larry Meyer and Maggie Palfrey each shot a 288 in the B match.
Clymer lead the team standings at 13-7. Fort Hand and Murrysville are tied for second at 13-9. Butler is fourth at 3-17.