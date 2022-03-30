Indiana, Panthers advance in Optimist tourney
Indiana and River Valley advanced to the semifinals of the Indiana Optimist Club Underclass Basketball Tournament with victories at Indiana High School on Tuesday.
Indiana beat United, 62-48, in Tuesday’s first game. Evan Brocious and Stanford Webb combined for 25 points for Indiana.
Tyler Robertson scored a game-high 22 points for United, and Dylan Dishong added 16.
Indiana advanced to play River Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday.
River Valley advanced with a 58-48 win over Homer-Center in Tuesday’s second game.
Dom Speal and Jayden Whitfield scored 18 points apiece to pace River Valley.
Michael Krejocic scored 16 and Austin Zenisek had 11 for Homer-Center.
The other semifinalists will be decided this evening when West Shamokin takes on Marion Center at 7 p.m. followed by Central Cambria and Penns Manor at 8:15.
The semifinal winners advance to Saturday’s championship game at 2 p.m. Girls’ and boys’ all-star games follow the championship game, with the girls tipping off at 3:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 5.
Heritage Conference announces selections
The Heritage Conference announced its all-conference teams for the 2021-22 winter sports and activities seasons.
Members were selected by their respective schools.
The wrestling team consists of River Valley’s Cole Stuchal; United’s Jacob Sombronski, Gideon Bracken and Colton Henning; Marion Center’s Gavin Stewart, Gage Heilbrun and Liam Cornetto; and Cambria Heights’ Tanner Trybus.
The boys’ basketball team consists of Penns Manor’s Grant Grimaldi; Northern Cambria’s Zach Taylor; West Shamokin’s Trevor Smulik; Marion Center’s TJ Lynn; River Valley’s Dom Speal; Purchase Line’s Mello Sanchez; United’s Brad Felix and Johnny Muchesko; Cambria Heights’ Bernie Whiteford; and Homer-Center’s Michael Krejocic.
The girls’ basketball team consists of West Shamokin’s Lexie Young; Penns Manor’s Megan Dumm; United’s Jordyn Travis; Northern Cambria’s Ella Miller; Marion Center’s Lydia Miller; Purchase Line’s Bethany Smith; River Valley’s Ava Persichetti and Hannah Artley; Homer-Center’s Marlee Kochman, Ayannah Elliot and Macy Sardone; and Cambria Heights’ Bryce Burkey.
Homer City to hold Youth Legion tryouts
HOMER CITY — The Homer City Bears will hold tryouts for Indiana County Youth Legion baseball on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the boosters complex.
Players born in 2006 through 2009 and who reside in the Homer-Center School District or Brush Valley, Buffington or East Wheatfield townships are eligible.
For information, contact Jason Rado at (724) 388-6278.