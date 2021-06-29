Holuta, other golfers play in high heat
Indiana’s Matt Holuta remained in the hunt for a solid finish in the Frank Fuhrer Invitational, and four local amateurs wrapped up competition in the Pennsylvania Junior Amateur in scorching heat on Tuesday.
Matt Holuta followed matching 71 with a 72 in the third round of the Tri State Golf Association’s Frank Fuhrer Invitational at the Pittsburgh Field Club. He is in a two-way tie for 13th at 4-over-par 214.
Chase Koepka, the younger brother of the PGA Tour’s Brooks Koepka, leads the tournament at 4-under 206. Jack Katarinac is one stroke back, Dan McCarthy and Zachary Oakley trail by two, and Patrick Flavin is the only other player under par at three back.
The tournament, which features a total purse of $200,000, concludes today.
In the Pennsylvania Junior Amateur at Hershey, Alex Holuta, Matt’s younger brother, led the area contingent with a16-over-par 158. He tied for 82nd.
Indiana’s Trevor Todd, and Jack McCullough, a recent West Shamokin High School graduate, tied for 99th at 19-over 161. Harrison Martineau, also of Indiana, tied for 124th at 26-over 168.
Alex Holuta and McCullough had the best rounds among the area contingent, with McCullough opening with a 78 and Holuta closing with a 78.
Morgan Lofland and Karl Frisk tied at 5-under 137 after the two-round tournament, and Lofland won in a one-hole playoff.
There were 154 players in the tournament.
Oakmont Country Club won the competition among 16 teams at 13-over 439. Indiana Country Club came in 12th at 61-over 487.
S.W. Jack knocks off Armstrong
S.W. Jack rallied after falling behind in the sixth inning and beat Armstrong, 6-5, in an Indiana County youth Legion baseball game Tuesday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Armstrong (13-5) scored three times in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and take a 5-2 lead.
S.W. Jack answered in the bottom of the inning, taking a 6-5 lead by scoring four times without the benefit of a base hit. The Drillers used three walks, two errors and a passed ball to take the lead.
The winners managed only three hits. Two came in the second inning when Alex Bauer and Evan Brocious stroked RBI singles. Caleb Gittings had the other hit leading off the third inning.
S.W. Jack used three pitchers, with Bauer picking up the win with 11/3 innings of relief. Kadin Homer started and was followed by Jonathan Cribbs.
Branden Wright had two hits and two RBIs for Armstrong. Logan Gawlinski also knocked in a run.
Hudzicki, Shank carry West Lebanon
SPRING CHURCH — Jordan Hudzicki hit a two-run home run in the first inning, and Matt Shank held down Apollo in West Lebanon’s 4-1 victory in an Indiana County League baseball game Tuesday.
Hudzicki, batting in the cleanup spot, finished with two of his team’s five hits.
Shank pitched six innings, allowing six hits and the lone run in the third inning. He helped his cause at the plate with an RBI single. The defense helped out, too, by playing error-free ball.
“He threw really well and pounded the strike zone, and we played good defense behind him,” West Lebanon manager Bo Putt said. “He hit the ball hard tonight, too, and drove in one of our runs.”
Trajan Jones came on in the seventh, struck out two and notched the save.
Garret Polka suffered the loss. He struck out five and walked two.
West Lebanon (6-1) plays host to Blacklick Valley on Thursday. Apollo plays Levity in an ICL/Indiana Area Baseball Boosters interleague game on Tuesday.