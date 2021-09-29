Heritage quartet comes up empty
HOLLIDAYSBURG — None of the four Heritage Conference players advanced out of the District 6 Class 2A golf tournament at Scotch Valley Country Club on Tuesday.
Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser, River Valley’s Braden Staats and West Shamokin’s Sean McCullough each shot an 86 and led the area quartet in a tie for 11th place. Northern Cambria’s John Zemrose shot a 93.
Timothy Peters of Saint Joseph’s won the tournament with a score of 75, one stroke better than Bishop McCort’s Lukas Cascino. In all, the top eight players advanced to the state tournament, which will be held at Heritage Hills in York on Monday, Oct. 18.
Tyrone’s players earned a berth in the state championship by winning the team title with a 345, one stroke better than Central Martinsburg.
In Class 3A, State College’s John Olsen won the title by shooting a 79. Altoona’s Trent Myers also advanced to the state tournament by shooting a 79.
Olsen led his team to the district title and a berth in the state tournament.
Indiana falls in another close match
Indiana dropped another close decision, 205-212 to Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match Tuesday.
Nick Turowski shot a 35 to lead Penn-Trafford, which is unbeaten and the section champion. Braedey Mastine followed with a 39.
Harrison Martineau shot a 39 to lead Indiana. He was followed by Trevor Todd with a 41, Alex Holuta with a 42, Gabe Nettleton with a 43 and Phillip Bell with a 47.
Indiana closed section play with a 6-6 record. The Indians travel to the Pittsburgh Field Club today to take on Fox Chapel and Central Catholic in the final dual match.
Martineau and Todd play in the WPIAL championships next week.
Indiana girls wrap up season
CONNELLSVILLE — Indiana closed its season with a 186-201 loss to Connellsville in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls’ golf match at Pleasant Valley Country Club on Tuesday.
Ally Conrad led Indiana by firing an 86. She was followed by Hope Cook with a 48, Addie Raykes with a 53, Jenny Todd with a 54 and Emily Teacher with a 65.
Connellsville’s Maddie Kinneer shot a 39 and was the match medalist.
Indiana closed the season at 5-10 overall and 3-9 in the section.
On Monday, Conrad was the match medalist, but Indiana lost to Norwin, 203-214, in a Section 3-AAA match played at Victory Hill Golf Course.
Conrad shot a 44 to lead the field. She was followed by Cook with a 51, Raykes with a 56, Teacher with a 63 and Izzy Slagle with a 64.
Jessica Bushik led Norwin with a 46.
Ligonier Valley wins tri-match
MADISON — Ligonier Valley topped Southmoreland, 212-284, and Yough, 212-291, in a WPIAL Section 2-AA boys’ golf match on Tuesday.
All five Ligonier Valley players shot in the 40s, led by match medalist Josh Harbert at 41. Gavin McMullen and Luke Lentz each shot a 42, Brody McIntosh carded a 43 and Declan McMullen had a 44.
The Southmoreland players each shot a 55.
Ligonier Valley (8-4, 7-4 section) plays Geibel Catholic at Pleasant Valley today.
Apollo-Ridge girls score shutout
SPRING CHURCH — Apollo-Ridge shut out Serra Catholic, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-A girls’ soccer match Tuesday.
Paige Crawford, Maggie Schuffert and Ava Richards each scored a goal for the Vikings. Sidney Durancik and Jessica Ross each had an assist.
Sydney McCray made six saves in goal and recorded the shutout.
Northern Cambria wins volleyball match
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria topped United, 25-14, 25-12, 13-25, 25-14, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
No other details were available.
IJHS pair place third in meet
A pair of Indiana runners finished third overall, but the Indians lost to Norwin while the girls split with the Knights and McKeesport in a junior high cross country meet Tuesday.
Kaiden Branan led Indiana with a time of 11 minutes, 56 seconds. He was followed by Jacob Neal and Mason Musser.
Chloe Hain led Indiana and was followed by Addison Fry and Claire Stanley.
Hall of Fame accepting nominations
The Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022.
The nomination deadline is Oct. 31. A review of nominations and a vote for the next class will be conducted by the Hall of Fame board of directors in November.
In order to qualify for election, an individual must have brought lasting fame and recognition through his or her contributions in athletics while participating with an Indiana County-based sports organization or be a native of the county who was a member of an organization based outside the county.
Also eligible are those who have brought similar recognition to the county through contributions to sports in general, in managerial, promotional or other influential capacities. Candidates must have either been retired from the sport or position a minimum of three years, been in the sport or position for 25 years, reached the age of 55 or been deceased at least one year.
Only Hall of Fame members may nominate individuals to be considered for induction. Membership dues are $10 annually or $100 for a lifetime. To join, send dues to Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, PO Box 823, Indiana, PA 15701.
For information or a nomination form, contact Tony Coccagna, sports editor at The Indiana Gazette, at (724) 840-4056 or email tonyc1979@gmail.com; or visit indiana countysportshall.com.
Red Line Club slates fundraiser
The Red Line Club, the boosters organization for Indiana High School hockey, will hold a Night at the Races on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Eagles Club.
Tickets are $20 to name a horse and have a chance to win your money back or $10 for general admission.
For tickets or information, contact Beth Kobak at (724) 388-2374 or check the group’s Facebook page.