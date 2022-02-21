Huey breaks marks, leads IHS athletes to states
EDINBORO — Abbie Huey broke her school records again and was one of three Indiana athletes to qualify for the state indoor meet Saturday in the TSTCA Championships at Edinboro University.
Huey won the 400-meter run with a time of 59.28 seconds and finished second in 200, breaking 26 seconds for the first time and coming in at 25.97.
The junior qualified for the state meet along with Owen Putt in the boys’ 400 and Charlie Weber in the boys’ pole vault. Putt placed third in the 400 at 51.49, and Weber finished third in the pole vault at 13 feet, 3 inches.
In other events, the boys’ 4x400 relay team of Jon Berzonsky, Will Berzonsky, Putt and Jacob Gill finished second in 3:35.83, and Josh Saurer placed seventh in the pole vault at 12-3.
Also, Homer-Center’s Justley Sharp took second place in the girls’ shot put with her throw of 38-11½, and United’s Bridger Blankenbicker placed sixth in the boys’ pole vault at 12-9.
The state meet will be held Sunday at Penn State.
Indiana wins middle school hockey game
Indiana beat Latrobe, 9-5, in a PIHL middle school hockey game Thursday at S&T Bank Arena.
Garrett Goodrich registered a hat trick, and Ryan Bell scored twice for Indiana. Isaiah Hilliard, Brady Oakes. Spencer Hillsberry and Tyler Yount also scored for Indiana.
Yount handed out four assists, Nicolas Carretti dished out three, and Hillsberry, Brady Oakes and Lucas Weaver each had two. Andrew Manzek, Bell and Jackson Albert each had one assist.
Jacob Wood made seven saves in goal.