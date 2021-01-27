Indians shuts out Westmont Hilltop
JOHNSTOWN — Indiana shut out Westmont Hilltop, 6-0, and ran its record to 8-0 in a PIHL Varsity Class A Southeast Division hockey game at Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday.
Indiana started the season in November and reeled off four wins before the season was paused. Indian returned in January to chalk up for more wins going into Thursday’s home game against Penn-Trafford. Indiana leads the division with 16 points. Greensburg Salem (6-3) is second, Norwin (5-5-0) is third and Westmont Hilltop (1-6-0) is fourth.
On Tuesday, Indiana got goals from six different players. After a scoreless first period, Indiana scored three goals in each of the second and third periods.
Zach Eisenhower started the scoring off assists from Colton Rayko ad Kobin Wilson, and Ben Nettleton made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal. Danny Williams cranked the lead to 3-0 on the power play, taking assists from Orlando Clark and Eisenhower.
Wilson opened the third period scoring off assists from Zach Brody and Williams. Brody made it 4-0 off assists from Wilson and Williams. Ethan Agnello capped the scoring off assists from Nettleton and Nate Wood.
Seamus O’Conner turned aside all 23 shots he faced in goal for his second shutout of the season.
Indiana was 1-for-2 on the power play and killed off all seven of Westmont’s chances.
Indiana swimmers get off to fast start
The Indiana boys swept three meets to start the season and the girls took two of three in the opening weeks of high school swimming action.
In boys’ meet, Indiana opened with a 94-7 win over Valley in a virtual meet and then topped Mount Pleasant (82-68) and Burrell (104-65) on road meets.
The girls scored a 125-35 win over Valley and 102-65 win over Burrell and took a 102-67 loss against Mount Pleasant.
In its most recent action against Burrell, Indiana won 10 events. Kyle Thome won the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly and swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 freestyler relay teams with Evan Speer, Isaac Griffith and Alex Bauer.
Bauer went on his own for wins in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle. Griffith also won twice, taking the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle.
Speer won the 100 breaststroke, and Loughlan Pagnucci, Jacob Killam, Wesley Bennett and Noah Weigner teamed up to win the 200 freestyle relay.
In the girls’ meet, Yana Noronha took the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke, and Hunter Fanella won the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Maggie Bennett took the 200 individual medley, and Hadley Long finished first in the 500 freestyle.
Fanella, Yana Noronha, Gianna Bracken and Bennett teamed up to win the 200 medley relay, and Bennett, Long, Fanella and Noronha followed suit in the 400 freestyle relay.
Indiana visits Greensburg Salem on Feb. 4.
Marion Center tops Indiana on mats
MARION CENTER — Marion Center won five of the nine contested matches and topped Indiana, 45-19, in a non-conference wrestling match Tuesday.
In the feature match of the evening, Marion Center senior heavyweight Marvin Beatty pinned Indiana’s Tanner Smith in the first period at 1:43. Beatty is a returning state qualifier.
“He’s a powerhouse,” Indiana coach Tony Donatelli said. “We got the first takedown, but he’s too big, too massive, too good. We thought if we got the first takedown, we could try to stay away from him, but we couldn’t keep him off.”
Beatty led a Marion Center sweep of the upper-weight matches. Aidan Cattau scored a 4-1 decision over Brody Kunselman at 170. Gaven Palko pinned John Dietz at 5:29 at 189, and Daniel Smith followed suit against Rodrick Jones in 1:34 at 215.
Gage Heilbrun scored Marion Center’s other victory with a technical fall over Liam McFarland at 138.
Indiana’s Brock Petras pinned Liam Cornetto at 2:33 at 132.
The Turner brothers reeled off three wins for Indiana, with Will scoring a 10-3 decision over Evan Miller at 145, Danny recording an 8-6 decision over Gavin Stewart at 142, and Jack pinning Calvin Rombaugh in 1:14 at 160.
Indiana faces Fox Chapel at Armstrong on Thursday.
Marion Center competes in the Tyrone Quads on Saturday.
Meckley scores 40 for Calvary Baptist
HUNTINGDON — Noah Meckley scored a career-high 40 points in Calvary Baptist’s 63-23 win over Calvary Christian of Huntingdon in a non-conference boys’ basketball game Tuesday.
Meckley scored 34 points in the first half, with 19 coming in the second quarter as the Patriots improved to 4-1. He also grabbed 10 rebounds and came up with seven steals. His previous high was 35 points set last season.
Joe Shank came up one bucket, one steal and one assist shy of a quadruple double with eight points, 15 rebounds, nine steals and nine assists.
In the girls’ game, Calvary Baptist dropped a 42-27 decision.
Michaela Ingmire led the Patriots (2-2) with eight points and nine rebounds. Mikayla Mortimer grabbed eight rebounds, and Alyse Smith came up with four steals.
Calvary Baptist has its first home date Tuesday for a doubleheader against DuBois Christian.
Indiana drops virtual rifle match
Indiana lost to Hempfield, 795-53x to 781-44x, in a WPIAL virtual rifle match Tuesday.
Lily Palfrey led Indiana with a 99-8x. Joshua Scanlan shot a 99-7x.
Indiana (1-4) faces Penn-Trafford on Thursday.