Persichetti, Panthers rally for victory
BLAIRSVILLE — Ava Persichetti scored a career-high 26 points and River Valley handed Elizabeth Forward its first loss of the season and remained undefeated with a 68-63 victory in a non-conference girls’ basketball game Saturday.
Persichetti, a freshman, fired in 10 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and went 2-for-2 from the free throw line.
Abby Pynos poured in 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, and Hannah Artley yanked down 11 rebounds to go with five points and six assists. Bel Pynos and Julia Potts combined for 17 points. Potts, a senior, shook off a shoulder injury in the first half and also contributed five assists.
River Valley led 24-23 at halftime but fell behind by four points, 43-39, heading into the fourth quarter. The deficit reached eight points before the Panthers broke loose and poured in 29 points in the final period. Persichetti scored eight points in the period, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 53 seconds left. She then iced the win with two free throws with 15 seconds left.
“I thought we played our best game,” River Valley coach Ricc Brown said after his team improved to 5-0 and dropped Elizabeth Forward to 3-1. “We are jelling, and we hustled all night. That team is loaded with all 6-foot girls, and they can all shoot 3s and can all handle the ball well.”
Bailie Brinson, a 5-foot-9 senior, scored 18 points to lead Elizabeth Forward.
“Brinson lit us up and we couldn’t stop her. She was awesome,” Brown said. “But my girls don’t quit. We just grind and grind. Bel and Jules did such a great job finding Ava when she was open, and our ball reversals and skip passes helped free her up. When the defense started running at her, Bel was dishing to Abby and Hannah, and they were finishing. It’s so fun to coach and watch that game.”
River Valley plays host to Homer-Center this evening.
“Those are the games you live for man, Homer vs. RV,” Brown said.
Marinchak scores 33 for Ligonier Valley
GREENSBURG — Matthew Marinchak buried seven 3-point field goals and scored 33 points in Ligonier Valley’s 81-57 win over Greensburg Salem in a WPIAL non-section game Saturday.
Haden Sierocky added a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Joey Kondisko scored 13 points.
Ligonier Valley visits East Allegheny on Tuesday.
Penns Manor wins junior high game
KENWOOD — Penns Manor edged United, 37-35, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Friday.
Jace Casses scored 10 points and Evan Fennel add nine for Penns Manor.
United’s Ryan Felix scored a game-high 13 points.