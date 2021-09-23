Stingers close in on milestone win
MARION CENTER — The Marion Center girls’ cross country team racked up its 74th straight dual-meet victory on Wednesday, topping Purchase Line, 17-42, in a Heritage Conference cross country meet.
Marion Center’s streak dates to the 2010 season. The Stingers will go after No. 75 Wednesday at home against Penns Manor and West Shamokin.
Lydia Miller paced Marion Center to its latest win, finishing in 22 minutes 33 seconds. Mikayla Gatskie (23:55), Claire Hood (24:21) and Maggie Hood (24:41) finished second through fourth, respectively. Olivia Vehovic (26:01) was seventh, Mackenzie Thomas (28:30) eighth and Charlotte Gardner (29:36) was 10th.
Mikayla Ryen led Purchase Line in fifth place at 25:04 and Stella Murdock was sixth at 25:40. Leah Peles finished eighth at 27:33.
The Marion Center boys made it a sweep with an 18-37 win that was limited to eight runners. Marion Center claimed the top four spots, with Timmy Barrett leading the way in 20:05 followed by Dillon Green (20:06), Julian Sandoval (22:41) and JJ Ferraro (22:42). Liam LaVan (27:53) was eighth.
Purchase Line’s Toby Smarsh (25:20), Braydon Faught 26:16) and Logan Smith (26:57) finished fifth through seventh, respectively.
In the junior high meet, Purchase Line’s Jacob Kauffman led the boys’ field in 11:50, and Brooke Slade led the girls’ field in 13:37.
Martineau leads Indiana again
A day after qualifying for the WPIAL semifinals, Indiana’s Harrison Martineau earned the medalist honor in a 217-224 victory over Armstrong in a Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match at the Indiana Country Club on Wednesday.
Martineau carded an even-par 38 over nine holes one day after checking in at 2-under 69 in the section qualifying tournament on his home course.
Trevor Todd, who also advanced to the semifinals, shot a 41. Gate Nettleton came in at 44, and Alex Holuta and Caden Force each had a 48.
Zane Lasher led Armstrong with a 38, and Logan Gawlinski shot a 40.
Indiana plays Greensburg Salem at Hannastown Golf Club today.
Indiana shut out at qualifier
MURRYSVILLE — No Indiana player advanced, and only four from other schools moved on in the WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls’ golf tournament at Murrysville Golf Club on Tuesday.
None of Indiana’s five players met the qualifying score of 89 to advance to the WPIAL semifinals next week. Of the four players who advanced, three were members of teams and one was playing independently.
Competing for Indiana were Hope Cook (99), Addie Raykes (104), Ally Conrad (112), Jenny Todd (119) and Emily Teacher (126).
Indiana plays its final home match today against Penn-Trafford at the Indiana Country Club.
Indiana holds on in soccer match
FREEPORT — Indiana beat Freeport, 2-1, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ soccer match Tuesday.
Lee Rosenberger and Isaac Myers each scored a goal, and Tim Birch and David Scardina each had an assist.
Ethan Kutz played in goal.
Indiana improved to 4-4 overall and 3-3 in the section, winning a second straight after losing three in a row.
The Indians visit Knoch this evening.
Homer-Center wins match
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center swept River Valley, 25-17, 25-21, 25-14, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Macy Sardone dished out 34 assists and came up with 10 digs for the Wildcats. Mya Fatula recorded 10 service points and 29 digs. Meegan Williams registered 13 kills, and Marlee Kochman and Gabi Page each had nine.
River Valley won the junior varsity match, 25-18, 25-20.