Indiana sisters make tennis history
Indiana made a bit of history in a 5-0 win over Highlands in a WPIAL Section 3-AA girls’ tennis match at the First Commonwealth Bank Courts at the White Township Recreation Complex on Thursday.
Three sisters, Kate, Eve and Tess Kuzneski, earned spots in the starting lineup, marking the first time in school history siblings earned that honor.
And all three won.
Kate Kuzneski scored one of Indiana’s three singles wins that came in straight sets.
Eve Kuzneski teamed up with Katerina Medvetz for a three-set win in doubles, and Tess Kuzneski did likewise with Diora Grettler and won in straight sets.
Mackenzie McGee and Anna Buterbaugh also scored straight-set wins in singles. Indiana’s trio of singles players yielded only two points.
Indiana (1-2) travels to Riverview on Monday.
Indiana sweeps cross country meets
ARMAGH — Indiana’s cross country teams swept their way to victories over four teams in non-conference meets at United on Thursday.
In the boys’ meet, Indiana runners took the top three spots and seven of the top eight. Owen Putt led the way in first place with a time of 18 minutes, 27 seconds.
Will Berzonsky was second at 18:38, and John Berzonsky was third at 19:13.
Finishing fifth through eighth, respectively, were Jacob Gill (19:28), Tucker Klotz (19-38), Charles Weber (20:01) and Hunter Smathers (20-32). Jaiden Myers (21:50) was 10th.
Ligonier Valley’s Seth Weaver came in fourth at 19:16, and United’s Colton Henning was ninth in 20:37.
In the team scores, Indiana beat Armstrong, United and West Shamokin, 15-50, and Ligonier Valley, 17-46.
United went 3-1 with wins over Armstrong (27-38), Ligonier Valley (26-29) and West Shamokin (10-26). Ligonier Valley topped West Shamokin (24-31).
In the girls’ meet, Indiana’s Emmy Davis led the pack in 23:34. Rachel Gill was fourth in 24:53 and Belinda Lin was fifth in 25:39. Hunter Fanella rounded out indiana’s effort in 10th at 27:24.
Ligonier Valley’s Madeline Smith came in second at 23:56 and was followed by Ciara Wallace at 24:39.
United’s Paiton Steiner was sixth in 26:15, and West Shamokin’s Riley Schreckengost was ninth in 27:18.
Indiana topped Armstrong, 24-33, Ligonier Valley, 24-21, United, 21-34, and Ligonier Valley, 27-29.
United beat Armstrong, 26-29, and West Shamokin, 19-36.
Indiana topped United in the junior high meets, 23-32 in the boys’ race and 25-34 in the girls’ race.
United’s Matt Beaver paced the co-ed field in 9:26.
In the boys’ race, Indiana’s Kaiden Branan (10:17) and Mason Musser (10:40) were second and third, respectively.
United’s Olivia Henning was the first girl to cross, finishing fourth overall in 10:44. She was followed by Hayden Hill in 11:05.
Indiana girls fall short on golf course
Indiana suffered a narrow loss to Connellsville, 210-214, in a WPIAL Section 3-AA girls’ golf match at the Indiana Country Club on Thursday.
Ally Conrad led Indiana with a 47, and Jenny Todd was next in line with a 49. Hope Cook (53), Emily Teacher (65) and Izzy Slagle (72) rounded out Indiana’s effort.
Connellsville’s Maddy Kinneer shot a 41 and was the match medalist.
Indiana (2-5, 1-3 section) plays Monday against Punxsutawney at the Punxsutawney Country Club.
River Valley tops Homer-Center in golf
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — River Valley’s Carson McCully and Homer-Center’s Jonah Arone tied for the match medalist honor in a Heritage Conference boys’ golf match at Chestnut Ridge Golf Course on Thursday.
Each player shot a 44. McCully’s River Valley team scored a 251-274 victory.
Cole Stuchal carded a 48 for River Valley was followed by Cameron Reaugh (50), Holden Fridley (54) and Niko Vadala and Chase Stuchal (55).
Caden Vitalie was next for Homer-Center with a 53. he was followed by Josh Elkins (55), Tanner Heidenthal (58), Julia King (64) and Cody Housholder (66).
River Valley scored its second win in seven matches against the winless Wildcats (0-4).
Ligonier Valley cruises in golf match
BOLIVAR — Ligonier Valley rolled to a 231-312 victory over winless Geibel Catholic in a WPIAL Section 2-AA boys’ golf match at Champion Lakes Golf Course on Thursday.
Ligonier Valley’s Gavin McMullen shot a 40 and was the match medalist. Brody McIntosh came in with a 42 and was followed by Declan McMullen (44), Will Morford (50) and Caleb Laughlin (55).
Ligonier Valley (5-2, 4-2 section) plays in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Tournament at Latrobe Elks Golf Course today.
Homer-Center sweeps Northern Cambria
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center swept Northern Cambria, 25-17, 25-15, 25-18, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Meegan Williams led the Wildcats with 15 kills, Marlee Kochman turned in 10, and Gabi Page had eight. Mya Fatula and Ashlyn Kerr each recorded 18 digs.
Homer-Center won the junior varsity match, 25-16, 25-14.
Ligonier Valley drops volleyball match
LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley lost to Deer Lakes in five sets, 21-25, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 15-9, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA girls; volleyball match Thursday.
Haley Stormer led the Rams with 22 kills, two blocks and 15 service points. Abby Tutino had 11 service points, and Saylor Clise had 25 assists.
Ligonier Valley won the junior varsity match, 25-13, 25-12.
Ligonier Valley (1-1) travels to Steel Valley on Tuesday.
Indiana seventh-graders open with win
Indiana opened the season with a 42-14 romp over East Allegheny in a seventh-grade football game Thursday.
Levin Porter scored three touchdowns on runs of 35 and 37 yards and a 42-yard punt return.
Jackson Albert scored on 10- and 43-yard runs, and Dominic Fanella scored the final touchdown on a 15 yard run. Porter, Albert and Michael Zimmerman ran for two-point conversions.
Brooks Fordyce and Laila Clifford each recovered a fumble.