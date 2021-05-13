Indiana teams set for WPIAL playoffs
Indiana’s boys’ and girls’ lacrosse teams will open the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs next week.
The Indiana girls (13-2) earned a first-round bye and will play Thursday at home against the winner of Tuesday’s game between Seton LaSalle and Franklin Regional.
The Indiana boys (10-4) play Monday at 6 p.m. at home against Quaker Valley. The winner advances to play at Chartiers Valley on Wednesday.
The Indiana boys closed the regular season with a 10-8 victory over Butler in a WPIAL non-section game Thursday.
Zak Wood scored four goals, Mason Fisher and Ben Nettleton scored two apiece, and Carter Lychalk and Michael Wood each scored one.
Nettleton also won six times in the faceoff X and Landon Wilson had two wins.
Ian Steele made 10 saves in goal.
In softball, Indiana (10-6) plays Latrobe (9-4) at Valley at 4 p.m. Monday in the Class 5A first round.
Baseball pairings will be announced this afternoon.
Dolan lifts Indiana to JV victory
Indiana beat Forest Hills, 16-14, in a junior varsity baseball game Thursday.
Mike Dolan hit a game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Indiana racked up 14 hits. Landon Kodman, Conner Geesey, Dolan and Tristan Redinger each had multiple hits.
Andrew McGee picked up the win with one inning of relief.