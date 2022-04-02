Indiana rolls past Armstrong
KITTANNING — Ben Ryan homered for the second straight game and Indiana jumped out to a 9-0 lead in a 14-6 victory over Armstrong in a WPIAL non-section baseball game Friday.
Ryan finished 2-for-3 with four runs scored and three RBIs. He also smacked a double.
Gavin Homer also drove in three runs and scored twice while going 3-for-5 with two doubles. Michael Tortorella cranked out three hits and drove in a run, and Steven Budash banged out two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs. Lincoln Trusal also had two hits and an RBI.
Garrison Dougherty pitched the first four innings, striking out four, walking three and yielding just one hit and no runs.
Indiana (2-1) plays at Freeport on Monday in its WPIAL Section 1-AAAA opener.
Marion Center romps past West Shamokin
MARION CENTER — Marion Center toughed out a blustery and cold game to earn its second straight victory in a 11-1 romp over West Shamokin in a Heritage Conference softball game Friday.
“It was cold, probably the coldest game I ever coached,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “But both teams had the same conditions, and our girls did what they had to do to win. I’m glad we pulled this one out.”
The Stingers scored runs in each of the first five innings to put the mercy rule into place in the bottom of the fifth. The Wolves scored their lone run in the first.
Marion Center scored 11 runs on seven hits. Lexi Roush, a junior, led Marion Center with a double and three RBIs. Three seniors also pushed the Stingers to victory at the plate. Grace Rougeaux had two hits, Katie Moore smacked a double and Allison Semetkoskey scored three runs and had a double.
For West Shamokin, Lexie Young had a double, and Lily Jordan banged out two hits.
Freshman Cheyenne Silvis earned her second varsity win, while Maddie McConnell took the loss.
On Thursday, West Shamokin suffered a 13-4 loss to Cambria Heights in a Heritage Conference game. Haleigh Newwell and Malena Stewart each had two hits and combined for three RBIs.
Marion Center (2-0) visits Penns Manor on Monday, and West Shamokin (1-2) travels to Moniteau on Tuesday.
Indiana falls against Freeport
Freeport took an early lead and topped Indiana, 13-3, in a WPIAL non-section softball game that ended after five innings due to the mercy rule Friday.
Freeport took a 2-0 lead in the opening inning and tacked on three runs in the third and four in each of the fourth and fifth innings. Indiana scored once in the second and twice in the fourth but couldn’t add on in the fifth to keep the game going.
Sydney Selker held Indiana to five hits, struck out 10 and walked two.
Indiana’s hits came from the bottom on the lineup, with Regan Trusal smacking an RBI double and Chloe McHugh, Liz Flanders and Tori Manzek each banging out a single.
Indiana (0-2) plays host to Punxsutawney on Monday.
Northern Cambria cruises past Bedford
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Northern Cambria made short work of Bedford in a 17-1 victory in a non-conference softball game that was stopped after 2½ innings due to the mercy rule.
Jess Krug did not allow a hit but walked three in posting the win.
Laci Lanzendorfer hit a home run and Kenzie Formeck ripped two doubles among her three hits and knocked in five runs. Riley Myers chipped in two hits and an RBI, and Ally Trybus and Alivia Yahner combined for five RBIs. Yahner doubled.
Northern Cambria (2-1) plays host to Cambria Heights on Monday.
Ligonier Valley’s Griffin tosses no-hitter
LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley’s Maddie Griffin picked up where she left off last year, when she threw multiple no-hitters for the Rams’ softball team.
Griffin did not allow a hit, struck out eight, walked one and hit one batter in a 10-0 five-inning victory over Apollo-Ridge in a WPIAL Section 2-AA game on Thursday.
Lyla Barr hit a home run for one of her two hits, and Griffin chipped in with two hits. Barr, Ruby Wallace and Cheyenne Piper drove in two runs apiece. Natalie Bizup and Payton LaVale each stroked a double.
Both teams play today. Ligonier Valley (1-1) plays at Pine-Richland, and Apollo-Ridge (1-1) visits Leechburg.
Trout Unlimited to meet on April 12
The April meeting of the Ken Sink Chapter Trout Unlimited will feature Tim Cammisa of Trout and Feather fame presenting his program “Successful Strategies to Catch More Trout.”
The meeting is set for Tuesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at the Homer City Firehall. It is free and open to the public. All fishermen are welcome.
Cammisa has more than 300 YouTube videos to his credit, authored the book “Fly Tying for Everyone” and is a former Delaware River guide. His stated goal is simple: “to help others tie better flies and catch more fish.”
The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.