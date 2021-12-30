Heritage Conference names fall standouts
The Heritage Conference recently announced its all-conference teams for fall sports.
Football — Bo Swartz and Owen Stover, West Shamokin; Justin Marshall and Ty Fennell, Penns Manor; Angelo Bartolini and Rocco Bartolini, River Valley; TJ Lynn Daniel Smith, Marion Center; Ike Wagner and Peyton Myers, Northern Cambria; Ethan Hixson and Isaiah Rose, United; Jayce Brooks and Brady Syster, Purchase Line; Isaac Westrick, Tyler Della Valle and Ty Stockley, Cambria Heights; and Noah Henry and Mike Yount, Homer- Center.
Golf — Sean McCullough, West Shamokin; Jonah Arone, Homer-Center; Brady Houser, Northern Cambria; and Carson McCully, River Valley.
Girls’ volleyball — Allison Johnson, Penns Manor; Jessica Krug, Northern Cambria; Lexie Young, West Shamokin; Mya Fatula and Marlee Kochman, Homer-Center; Brin Gardner, River Valley; Kaitlyn Dill, United; Kendall Conrad, Cambria Heights; Shawna Cook, Marion Center; and Bethany Smith, Purchase Line.
Boys’ cross country — Nicky Todd, River Valley; Francis Benko, Homer-Center; Jace Parks and Brock Eckenrode, Purchase Line; Aaron Wright, West Shamokin; Toby Smarsh, Cambria Heights; Tim Barrett, Dillon Green, Ryan Dicken, Liam LaVan, Rayden Long and JJ Ferraro, Marion Center; Cole Jarvie, Penns Manor; Josh Canavan, Benjamin Sanner, Julian Sandoval and Gabe Corte, Portage; and Colton Henning and Dallas Pearce, United.
Girls’ cross country — Molly Kosmack, Homer-Center; Alexandria Kepple, River Valley; Zoe Adams, Cambria Heights; Mikeayla Ryen, Purchase Line; Lydia Miller, Reagon Ryen, Lilly Ryer, Mikayla Gatskie, Brynnley Haggerty, Maggie Hood, Claire Hood, Olivia Vehovic and Camryn Sacco, Marion Center; Paiton Steiner, United; Riley Schreckengost, West Shamokin; Savanna Orner and Alaina Grondin, Penns Manor; and Lauren Shaffer and Alex Chobany, Portage.
Five earn spots
on all-state team
Five Heritage Conference girls’ players earned spots on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state team.
Homer-Center’s Meegan Williams, a sophomore outside hitter, earned a spot on the Class 1A team along with West Shamokin’s Lexie young, a senior outside hitter, and Maddie McConnell, a junior outside hitter.
Northern Cambria’s Jess Krug, a senior libero/outside hitter, earned a spot on the Class 2A team along with Cambria Heights’ Kendall Conrad, senior outside hitter.
Fly-tying course
set in Blairsville
BLAIRSVILLE — A beginning fly-tying class will be held at the Blairsville Recreation Center beginning in January.
The class will run four Wednesdays beginning Jan. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. The cost is $25 to cover materials. Tools and vices will be available for loan, if needed.
Space is limited. To register, call or text (724) 599 2474.
The center is located at 101 N. East Lane.