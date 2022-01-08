Indiana swimmers get strong start
Indiana swimmers, under first-year coach Sarah Brown, recently won the championship at the West Allegheny Christmas Invitational swim meet.
The Indiana boys won the meet title, and the girls came in third. The 200 medley relay team of Alex Bauer, Evan Speer, Rey Nunez and Preston Kessler posted a time of 1 minute, 44.66 seconds to highlight the boys’ effort. The girls’ 200 medley relay team of Hunter Fanella, Peyton Scott, Yana Noronha and Maggie Bennett won in 1:54.82.
In WPIAL section meets, the Indiana girls have racked up three wins. In a 124-43 win over Ligonier Valley, Noronha posted a time of 1:03.39 in the 100 butterfly, and Scott came in at 1:09.42 in the 100 breaststroke.
Indiana also topped Burrell, 103-54, and Laurel Highlands, 120-65.
In boys’ section meets, Bauer (200 freestyle, 1:52:31) and Preston Kessler (500 freestyle, 4:57.19) were among the winners in a 102-45 win over Ligonier Valley,
The Indiana boys topped Burrell, 102-52, but lost a narrow decision to Laurel Highlands, 89-85. Kessler set a Laurel Highlands pool record in the 100 freestyle at 47.40.
Brown also pointed out freshman divers Matthew Blystone and Kat McLaurine, who she said are showing strong improvements in their first season in the sport.
Indiana faces Armstrong at IUP’s Memorial Field House. Diving at Zink Hall opens the action at 6 p.m.
Indiana suffers first loss
Indiana’s seventh-grade boys’ basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, 60-45, against Gateway on Friday.
Aaron Webb poured in 20 points, while Will Olsen added 10 for Indiana (5-1).
Indiana’s eighth-grade team also fell to Gateway, 52-19, to drop to 1-5 on the season. Levi Porter had 12 points and Sully VanHoose tallied seven for Indiana.
Indiana welcomes Latrobe on Monday.
United, Penns Manor score wins
ARMAGH — United held West Shamokin to single digits in a 32-9 victory in a junior high boys’ basketball game Friday.
Braxton Jelley netted 14 points for the Lions (8-1).
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 41-21. Logan Lichtenfels led the Lions with eight points.
Both teams play Tuesday. United welcomes Homer-Center, and West Shamokin visits River Valley.
- Penns Manor defeated Northern Cambria, 42-35, in a junior high game.
Dylan Depp had 12 points for Penns Manor (5-0), and Jace Casses added 11points. Northern Cambria’s Malik Fox led all scores with 16 points.
Fly-tying course moved back one week
BLAIRSVILLE — The beginning fly-tying class set at the Blairsville Recreation Center will begin Jan. 19, one week later than previously scheduled.
The class will run four Wednesdays beginning Jan. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. Tools and vices will be available for loan.
Space is limited. To register and for cost information, call or text (724) 599 2474.
The center is located at 101 N. East Lane.