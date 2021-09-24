McCullough leads Heritage qualifiers
WINDBER — West Shamokin’s Sean McCullough placed second overall and was one of four Heritage Conference players to advance out of the District 6 Class 2A sectional golf tournament at the Windber Country Club on Thursday.
McCullough, a junior and a member of last year’s District 6 and Heritage Conference championship team, shot a 74 to advance to the District 6 championships at Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg on Tuesday. He came in seven strokes behind Timothy Peters of Saint Joseph’s, who shot a 67.
Also advancing were River Valley’s Braden Staats, who shot an 83, and Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser (85) and John Zemrose (86).
In all, the top 30 players and ties advanced, and that ended up being a cutoff at 87.
Central Martinsburg won the team title by shooting a 325, and Saint Joseph’s came in second at 331. Both teams advanced to the finals.
West Shamokin’s Tyler Geist and Gunnar Shoop came up one stroke shy of qualifying.
In Class 3A, 11 players advanced, led by State College’s Max Wagner, who shot a 75 at Sinking Valley Country Club.
State College (314) and Altoona (323) led the team standings and advanced to the finals.
Indiana girls win by one stroke
Indiana pulled out a 204-205 win over Penn-Trafford in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls’ golf match at the Indiana Country Club on Thursday.
Ally Conrad led Indiana, shooting a 45 and earning the medalist honor. She was followed by Jenny Todd with a 49, Addie Raykes with a 54, Hope Cook with a 56 and Izzy Slagle with a 63.
Alexis Dindak shot a 47 for Penn-Trafford.
Indiana (5-8, 3-7 section) plays Norwin at Victory Hill Golf Course on Monday.
Indiana boys shoot past Greensburg Salem
HANNASTOWN — Indiana beat Greensburg Salem, 223-231, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match at Hannastown Golf Club on Thursday.
Indiana’s Trevor Todd continued his solid play by shooting a 37 and earned in the medalist honor. Likewise, Harrison Martineau came in next with a 41. They were followed by Michael Lubold with a 46, Gabe Nettleton with a 47 and Philip Bell with a 52.
Four Greensburg Salem players each shot a 46, and the fifth came in at 47.
Martineau and Todd play in the WPIAL individual semifinals Monday at Willowbrook Country Club.
The team returns to action Tuesday at home against Penn-Trafford.
Ligonier Valley wins golf match
BOLIVAR — Ligonier Valley topped Mount Pleasant, 212-238, in a WPIAL Section 2-AA boys’ golf match at Champion Lakes golf Course on Thursday.
Ligonier Valley’s Logan Smith shot a 39 and was the medalist. Josh Harbert and Gavin McMullen each checked in with a 42, Brody McIntosh carded a 43, and Luke Lentz had a 46.
Brenton George led Mount Pleasant (5-5) with a 43.
Ligonier Valley (5-5, 5-4 section) plays Yough and Southmoreland in a tri-match at the Madison Club on Tuesday.
Homer-Center runs record to 6-0
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center won for the sixth time without a loss, beating United, 25-15, 25-19, 25-3, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Ashlyn Kerr spurred the offense with 34 service points, including nine aces. Meegan Williams turned in 12 kills, and Marlee Kochman registered nine kills and five blocks. Gabi Page chipped in seven kills, and Bela Bence added 11 service points. Anna Cutshall and Mya Fatula led the defense with 18 digs apiece.
Homer-Center visits Marion Center on Monday.
Purchase Line sweeps past Marion Center
MARION CENTER — Purchase Line swept past Marion Center, 25-20, 25-22, 25-17, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Maddie Scalese compiled 14 service points, Bethany Smith recorded 16 kills, and Haley Anderson dished out 34 assists and had four blocks.
There was no junior varsity match.
IJHS girls get off to perfect start
The Indiana Junior High girls’ soccer team is off to a 3-0 start with three shutouts this season.
Indiana opened the season with a 1-0 win over Plum on Sept. 13. Indiana’s goal came from Hannah Ianarelli at the seven-minute mark of the first half. Jayla Peterson passed to Sophia Scardina, who pushed the ball upfield and found Ianarelli, who got behind the defense and buried the goal.
Jocelyn Higbee and Allie Genchur led the defense, and Julia Antonacci and Peterson split time in goal.
Indiana followed with a 3-0 win over Hempfield at home on Sept. 15. Ianarelli found Antonacci, whose chip-in beat the keeper for the first goal. Scardina then scored on a penalty kick. Sydney Anderson tacked on the third goal.
Peterson recorded the shutout in goal in a game that was called after halftime due to rain.
Indiana registered another shutout on Tuesday, beating Kiski Area, 3-0. Ianarelli scored off Ali Genchur’s assist, and Ianarelli picked up an assist when she found Sarah Genchur for a goal. Scardina scored the third goal on penalty kick.
Antonacci, Carson Scherf and Ianarelli split time in goal.
Fry, Branan lead IJHS runners
The Indiana girls swept Greensburg Central Catholic and Penn-Trafford in a junior high cross country meet Thursday.
Addison Fry led Indiana in second place overall with a time of 11 minutes, 31 seconds. Chloe Hain and Claire Stanley finished next in line for Indiana.
The Indiana boys split their meet, beating Greensburg Central Catholic but losing to Penn-Trafford.
Kaiden Branan led Indiana with a first-place finish in 10:30. He was followed by Jacob Neal and Joshua Reed.
Fool’s Run set for Saturday at Saylor Park
The Indiana Road Runners Club will conduct the 42nd Fool’s Run 10K and 5K on Saturday at Saylor Park in Black Lick.
Both races will be out and back on the Ghost Town Trail.
Race-day registration opens at Saylor Park at 8 a.m. The 10K race begins at 10 a.m. followed by the 5K at 10:15. Runners and walkers are welcome.
Advance registration is encouraged. Visit www.indiana roadrunners.com to download a race application or to register online.
For information, contact Marilyn Gregory at (814) 749-8556 or marathonauctions@gmail.com.
Red Line Club slates fundraiser
The Red Line Club, the boosters organization for Indiana High School hockey, will hold a Night at the Races on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Indiana Eagles Club.
Tickets are $20 to name a horse and have a chance to win your money back or $10 for general admission.
For tickets or information, contact Beth Kobak at (724) 388-2374 or check the group’s Facebook page.