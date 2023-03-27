Indiana’s Kovalchick selected for all-star game
Indiana High’s Katie Kovalchick has been selected to play in the Sportsmanship 1 Senior All-Star basketball game featuring the top10 girls from the WPIAL 7 against the top 10 girls from Districts 9 and 10.
All players were chosen by the Sportsmanship 1 All-Star Basketball committee composed of athletic directors, former coaches and officials. Games will be played Saturday at Keystone High School in Knox. The girls’ game begins at 1 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 3.
Homer-Center pair to play in all-star game
Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone and Molly Kosmack have been selected to represent the Central PA girls’ team in the 16th annual Altoona Mirror Classic at Penn State Altoona on Friday.
The Central PA girls play the Blair County girls at 6:30 p.m., which precedes the Central PA boys against the Blair County boys at 8:30.
Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under.
Indiana girls pick up first lacrosse win
Indiana notched its first win of the season, defeating Franklin Regional, 8-5, in a WPIAL Section 1 girls’ lacrosse game Friday.
Gianna Brody fired in six goals to lead Indiana. She also picked up eight ground balls. Kyla Weaver added two goals and two assists.
Anna Buterbaugh had 12 saves in goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 8-4.
Indiana (1-2) plays at Latrobe on Tuesday.