West Lebanon wins with help from dad
With his team short a man, West Lebanon player/manager Bo Putt made a phone call for help.
He called his father, Leroy, and dad came through to fill a roster spot and stroke a key hit in West Lebanon’s 8-4 win in eight innings over Blacklick Valley in an Indiana County League baseball game Thursday.
West Lebanon showed up at Blacklick Valley’s field in Revloc with eight players plus Bo Putt, who is on the shelf following ACL surgery. The player/manager, however, inserted himself into the lineup in the 9-spot and called his father. His 56-year-old father showed up in the second inning, just as his son was about to step in for his first at-bat. Dad took over, and later he even stroked a game-tying two-run single in the sixth inning.
“He’s on the roster,” Bo Putt said. “That’s why he’s there, and he said if we ever need someone to give him a call. He showed up and got ’er done.”
After forging the tie in the sixth, West Lebanon scored four times in the extra inning on two-run singles from Tanner Bordick and Mike Percic.
Bordick finished with three hits along with Devin Fairman and Joe Shank. Percic had two hits.
Devin Fairman took care of things on the mound. He pitched all eight innings — 119 pitches — and struck out 10 against two walks. Two of the four runs he allowed were unearned.
West Lebanon returned to the field Sunday and topped Levity, 6-1, in an interleague game with the Indiana Area Baseball Boosters at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Tanner Bordick and Mike Ginter teamed up on the mound, and Brady Yard and Mitch Yard each banged out two hits.
West Lebanon (4-1) plays at Apollo on Tuesday.
Blacklick Valley knocks off Blairsville
BLAIRSVILLE — Blacklick Valley scored two runs in the sixth inning without the benefit of a base hit and beat Blairsville, 6-4, in an Indiana County League baseball game Sunday.
With the game tied 4-4, Blacklick Valley took the lead when Brandon Frank drew a walk and scored when Logan Kasper’s grounder was played into an error. Kasper scored on Josh Little’s groundout.
In the fourth, Blacklick Valley scored three times on RBI singles by Isaac Wurm and Little and a steal of a home.
Joe Culler tied the game at 4 with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning. He also had an RBI single in the third.
Blacklick Valley, new to the ICL this season, managed only six hits and drew as many walks. The Colts committed two errors that led to three unearned runs.
Little led Blacklick Valley with two hits and three RBIs. Wurm also stroked pair of hits and drove in a run.
Blairsville rapped out nine hits. Joe Culler had two and drove in two runs, and David Doak also knocked in a couple runs.
Erik Napolitano picked up the win. He struck out seven and walked two. Two of the four runs he allowed were unearned.
Mike Kelly suffered the loss in relief. He pitched three innings and allowed five runs (three earned). He allowed only two hits and struck out five but issued four walks.
Blacklick Valley plays at home Tuesday against Bob’s Pizza in an interleague game with the Indiana Area Baseball Boosters. Blairsville plays at Apollo on Thursday.
Young Township wins pair of games
Dustin Coleman led Young Township to 4-0 win over Bushy Run in a Westmoreland County Senior Legion baseball game Sunday.
Coleman struck out 15 and did not issue a walk. He also stroked a base hit and scored two runs.
Braden Staats doubled in a run.
On Saturday, Young Township beat Unity, 6-3. Ethan Prugh picked up the win, and Blake Fairman and Staats had two hits and two RBIs apiece.
Young Township plays host to Derry this evening.
Ploucha scores hole-in-one
Ron Ploucha scored a hole-in-one at Meadow Lane Golf Course on Saturday.
Ploucha aced No. 17, which was playing at 160 yards.
The witnesses were Bob Sloaf, Jason Sloaf and Tim Hollobaugh.