Moran, Bovard to play for title
Moran Financial will take on Bovard for the Indiana Over-40 League baseball championship at 2 p.m. Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
Moran Financial topped CH Fields, 6-2, and Bovard routed Brunzies, 14-2, in the semifinals.
George Oakes’ sealed Moran Financial’s victory with a three-run double with two outs in the sixth inning.
Dave Alsippi and Jeff Putt had two hits apiece for the winners, and Alsippi drove in a run. Scott Weigner also singled in a run. Scott Moran singled and score, and Matt Allison and Bob Manzi each had a single. Pete Jones, AJ Allison, Craig Olsen, Chris Adams and Kevin London also scored a run apiece.
London pitched the first four innings and picked up the win.
For CH Fields, Joe Pacconi had two hits, and Brad Boyer had a coule and an RBI. Ryan Cowburn also drove in a run.
No details were available on Bovard’s game.
Indiana exits tennis playoffs
MOUNT PLEASANT — Indiana lost to a veteran Mount Pleasant team, 5-0, in the opening round of the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ team tennis playoffs on Monday.
“We would have had to play our best tennis as a team to advance, and that just didn’t happen,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said. “No team shut us out all year until today. Mount Pleasant is a veteran team with six senior starters, and that experience can go a long way in playoff matches. We start three ninth-graders and only really three players with match experience from last year.
“Despite the loss today, I’m really proud of the improvement this group made all season and am really looking forward to more success next year.”
Indiana closed with a 6-4 record.
IHS boys bow out of playoffs
BOLIVAR — Indiana bowed out of the WPIAL Class 3A boys’ golf team tournament on Monday at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
Indiana shot a 437 to finish in fifth place in the nine-team field. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, Franklin Regional and Peters Township advanced to the team finals at Cedarbrook Golf Course.
Indiana made huge strides this year to finish as the co-section champion with Norwin and Penn-Trafford after finishing last year with no wins in the section. Freshmen Trevor Todd and Harrison Martineau, sophomore Adam Cowburn, junior Alex Holuta, and seniors Zach Eisenhower, Danny Williams and Jack Fischer helped Indiana end the season with an 11-3 overall record and 9-3 in Section 1.
Holuta led Indiana Monday with 82. Todd (83), Williams (85), Eisenhower (86) and Fischer (101) rounded out the scoring for Indiana. Martineau battled a back injury through much of Monday’s round and finished with 108.
Indiana posts seventh shutout
Indiana posted its seventh shutout of the season on Saturday, beating Highlands, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1=AAA boys’ soccer match Saturday.
Aaron McKelvy scored two goals and Josh Lindsay scored the other for Indians Isaac Myers and Josh Glaser each had an assist.
Ethan Kutz played in goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity match, 2-1. Ash Lockard scored both Indiana goals, and Alex Bauer played in goal.
United, Homer-Center score wins
ARMAGH — United beat Shade, 25-23, 19-25, 27-25, 25-19, in a non-conference girls’ volleyball amtch Monday.
Maizee Fry recorded 23 kills, nine blocks and 16 digs for United. Mollee Fry had 16 service points and 13 digs, and Megan Overdorff came up with 25 digs.
United won the junior varsity match, 25-20, 25-8.
• HOMER CITY — Homer-Center topped Penns Manor, 3-0, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Breanne Zenesik compiled 20 service points for Homer-Center. Gabi Page registered 10 kills.
Homer-Center won the junior varsity match, 2-0. Ashland Kerr had 12 digs and nine kills to pace Homer-Center.