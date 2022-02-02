Trio leads Indiana wrestlers at duals
SHARON — Nico Fanella (106 pounds), Carter Putt (113) and Danny Turner (152) all went 5-0 as Indiana put up a 3-2 team showing at the Sharon Duals on Saturday.
Indiana posted wins against Erie (46-16), Chartiers-Houston (46-18) and Iroquois (48-12). The Indians fell to Corry (51-21) and Girard (48-24).
Will Turner went 4-1 on the day in the 145-pound weight class, and Fox Van Leer went 3-1 in the 160-pound slot. James Methven went 3-0 at 126 pounds, Callan Romance went 2-1 at 215 pounds and Alvin Liu went 2-2 at 172 pounds. Griffin Prebish also posted a win in the 172-pound class.
Chris Segar, Hunter Smathers and Rocco Cosentino each posted their first win of the season.
United wins 10th straight
ARMAGH — United defeated West Shamokin, 50-41, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Monday to win its 10th straight game.
Ryan Felix led the Lions (14-1) with 17 points. Dmitri Worthington netted 13 points, and Carter Payne added 11.
The Wolves were led by Alex Talmadge and Jayden Moore’s 13 points apiece.
Cole McGinnis’ 12 points led United’s seventh- and eighth-grade team to a 30-16 win.
Indiana wins middle school game
Indiana beat Penn-Trafford, 4-2, in a PIHL middle school hockey game Friday.
Brady Oakes, Tyler Yount, Spencer Hillsberry and Jackson Albert each scored a goal for Indiana. Hillsberry, Lucas Weaver, Yount, Keegan Graham, Oakes, Ryan Bell and Abe Armstrong each had an assist. Jacob Wood made 14 saves in goal.
Indiana drops rifle match
Indiana lost to Armstrong, 796-55x to 779-37x, in a WPIAL rifle match Tuesday.
Sophia Faulkner recorded a 99-4x and Nathan Teacher registered a 99-3x for Indiana.
Indiana (1-12) visits Butler on Thursday.
Marion Center wins junior high game
MARION CENTER — Marion Center topped River Valley, 46-29, in a junior high girls’ basketball game Tuesday.
Macie Miller led Marion Center with 15 points and four steals. Cheyanne Silvis added eight points.
Marion Center won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 14-7.
Marion Center Youth Legion sets registration
MARION CENTER — Marion Center Youth Legion will hold registration today from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Marion Center Park building. The cost is $50.
For information, contact Nick at (724) 422-0454 or Don at (724) 254-2175.
Indiana seeks Youth Legion players
Indiana’s entry in the Indiana County Youth Legion baseball league is seeking players for the 2022 season.
Players who will be between the ages of 12 and 16 as of Dec. 31, 2022, are eligible.
Anyone who wishes to play should contact Mitch Pacconi at (724) 599-5239 or Travis Redinger at (724) 541-1622.