Indiana rallies, wins in eight
NATRONA HEIGHTS — Lincoln Trusal hit a game-tying home run and Steven Budash drew a walk to force in the eventual winning run in Indiana’s 10-6 victory over Highlands in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA baseball game Monday.
Trusal homered to finish off Indiana’s four-run sixth inning. That wiped out a 5-1 deficit the Indians incurred while allowing five runs in the second inning.
The home run was the fourth straight extra-base hit in the sixth. Budash, Gavin Homer and Branden Yanity stroked consecutive doubles that led to two runs.
Homer singled with the bases loaded in the seventh inning, but Highlands’ Jett Slepak hit a two-out home run in the bottom of the inning to send the game to extra innings.
Indiana struck again for four runs in the eighth. Garrison Dougherty walked, Zach Tortorella singled and Ben Ryan was intentionally walked to set up Budash, who drew a walk on a 3-2 pitch to put Indiana ahead. Homer followed with a two-run single, and Michael Tortorella closed the scoring with a single that drove in Budash.
Homer led Indiana by going 4-for-5 with five RBIs. Trusal finished with two hits — his first was a triple — and two RBIs, and Budash had two hits and an RBI.
Yanity, the third Indiana pitcher, picked up the win after Conner Geesey came on in the second and held Highlands at bay. Geesey scattered five hits, allowed one run, struck out four and walked one in five innings.
The teams play again today in Indiana. Indiana is 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the section, and Highlands is 3-3 and 1-2.
River Valley wins non-conference game
BLAIRSVILLE — River Valley beat the rain by mercy-ruling Blacklick Valley, 13-1 in five innings, in a non-conference softball game Monday.
The Panthers jumped out to a nine-run first inning by capitalizing on four hit batters, two walks and some well-placed singles. River Valley added to its lead with a two-run homer by Brin Gardner in the bottom of the third and RBI singles from Aubrey Ingmire and Tori Foust in the fourth.
Olivia McQay homered for Blacklick Valley.
Lily Buckles and Gardner led the Panthers at the plate. Gardner, a senior shortstop, finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs and scored three runs. Buckles, a pitcher and third baseman, went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and struck out two batters in two innings pitched in relief.
“Brin Gardner had a heck of a day,” River Valley coach Frank Harsh said. “Her bat really came alive. And Buckles came in and threw really well. She’s only a freshman. She’s our future, and we really can’t be any prouder of her.”
Emerson Skirball and Brooklyn Furman each earned two RBIs on one hit, while Victoria McCully smacked a double in her only at-bat.
Hannah Foust was the winning pitcher. The senior struck out nine, walked two and gave up just one hit in three innings.
River Valley (3-1) visits United today.
West Shamokin hands United first loss
ARMAGH — Maddie McConnell threw a one-hitter as West Shamokin shut out United, 9-0, in a rain-shortened Heritage Conference softball game Monday.
McConnell started things off for the Wolves with an RBI double in the first, and Maria Young followed with one of her own in the second to make it 2-0. McConnell smacked a two-run homer in the third for a 4-0 advantage.
West Shamokin scored four runs in the fourth off a walk, a McConnell single and a two-run double by Lily Jordan. The Wolves’ final run came on a walk in the fifth inning.
United, which suffered its first loss, got its lone hit from Abigail McConville in the second.
McConnell went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Young also went 3-for-3, scored twice and earned an RBI on a double.
McConnell also struck out seven batters over five innings for the win. Jaelyn Lichtenfels took the loss.
Both teams play today. United (4-1) visits Homer-Center, and West Shamokin (3-1) welcomes River Valley.
Ligonier Valley scores shutout
LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley beat Steel Valley, 15-0, in a WPIAL Section 2-AA softball game that was shortened to three innings on Friday.
The Rams scored 10 runs in the second inning.
Cheyenne Piper hit a pair of home runs and Sydnee Foust drilled another for Ligonier Valley. Maddie Griffin, Ruby Wallace, Foust, Piper and Lyla Barr each had two hits. Foust, Piper and Neve Dowden drove in three runs apiece, and Zoe Plummer and Wallace knocked in two each.
Griffin posted the win, striking out five, walking two and allowing one hit.
Ligonier Valley (4-2, 3-0) plays at Jeannette on Wednesday.
Indiana moves to 4-0 in girls’ lacrosse
Indiana beat Bellefonte, 17-8, in a non-conference girls’ lacrosse game on Friday.
Kyla Weaver scored a season-high six goals to lead Indiana. Gianna Brody fired in five, and Tess Kuzneski and Kate Lehman each scored two. Brynlee Schawl and Kayla Leon each tacked on one goal.
Caroline Albert had seven draw controls, and Anna Buterbaugh made three saves in goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 7-1.
Indiana, 4-0 in varsity play and 3-1 in JV play, travels to Yough today.
Trout Unlimited to meet today
The April meeting of the Ken Sink Chapter Trout Unlimited will feature Tim Cammisa of Trout and Feather fame presenting his program “Successful Strategies to Catch More Trout.”
The meeting is set for today at 7 p.m. at the Homer City Firehall. It is free and open to the public. All fishermen are welcome.
Cammisa has more than 300 YouTube videos to his credit, authored the book “Fly Tying for Everyone” and is a former Delaware River guide. His stated goal is simple: “to help others tie better flies and catch more fish.”
The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.