Colts top West Shamokin in golf match
HASTINGS — Northern Cambria topped West Shamokin, 215-227, in the season-opening golf match for both teams at Cambrian Hills Golf Course on Friday.
Northern Cambria’s Brady Houser shot a 35 and earned the medalist honor.
He was followed by John Zemrose with a 42, Nathan Bolvin with a 45, Trevor Houser with a 45 and Logan Parrish with a 48.
Sean McCullough led West Shamokin with a 41 and was followed by Tyler Geist with a 42, Gunnar Shoop with a 45, Logan Geist with a 47 and Travis Johnson with a 52.
West Shamokin entered the season as the defending District 6 Class 2A and Heritage Conference champion but lost its top two players to graduation.
Ligonier Valley splits first two matches
Ligonier Valley went 1-1 in its opening golf matches of the season, topping Central Cambria, 217-238, on Thursday and losing to Derry, 229-239, on Friday.
Ligonier Valley’s Logan Smith earned the medalist honor against Central Cambria with a 39.
Josh Harbert shot a 41 and was followed by Chad Shank with a 45, Gavin McMullen with a 46 and Brody McIntosh with a 46.
Ian Mulligan led Central Cambria with a 43.
Derry’s Hunter Jurica shot a 35 and earned the medalist honor in the WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 match.
Smith led Ligonier Valley with a 42 and was followed by Harbert with a 46, Shank with a 49, Luke Lentz with a 50 and McMullen with a 52.
For Derry, Nick Thomas shot a 45 and was followed by Antonio Hauser with a 47, Ashton Beighley with a 48 and John Hugas with a 50.
West Shamokin seeks girls’ basketball coach
NuMINE — West Shamokin High School is seeking candidates for the position of varsity girls’ basketball coach for the 2021-22 season.
Interested candidates should send a letter of interest to Dr. Stephen Shutters, West Shamokin High School, 178 Wolf Drive, Rural Valley, PA 16249.
The deadline is Sept. 1.
Hoodlebug 5K set for Sept. 12
The Indiana Road Runners Club will conduct the Hoodlebug 5K Run and Fun Walk on Sunday, Sept. 12.
The race starts on Main Street in Homer City near Floodway Park and continues onto the Hoodlebug Trail south of Homer City. The event is held in conjunction with the Homer City Business Association as part of its annual fall festival.
Race-day registration opens at 3 p.m., and the race starts at 4:30. Race applications can be downloaded at www. indianaroadrunners.com or can be picked up at Melissa’s Shear Magic, 1 S. Main St., Homer City. Online registration is available at RunSignUp.com, key words “Hoodlebug 5K.”
For information, contact John Swauger at (412) 289-6299 or jswauger@comcast.net.
Fool’s Run races scheduled for Sept. 25
The Indiana Road Runners Club will be conducting the 42nd Fool’s Run 10K and 5K on Saturday, Sept. 25, at Saylor Park in Black Lick.
Both races will be out and back on the Ghost Town Trail.
Race-day registration opens at Saylor Park at 8 a.m. The 10K race begins at 10 a.m. followed by the 5K at 10:15. Runners and walkers are welcome.
Advance registration is encouraged. Visit www.indiana roadrunners.com to download a race application or to register online.
For information, contact Marilyn Gregory at (814) 749-8556 or marathonauctions@gmail.com.
Juliano scores hole-in-one at Spring Church
APOLLO — Dan Juliano, of Allison Park, scored a hole-in-one on Aug. 14 at the Links at Spring Church.
Juliano aced No. 4, which was playing at 155 yards, using a 7-iron.