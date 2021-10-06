Indiana golfers come up short
BEALLSVILLE — Indiana players Harrison Martineau and Trevor Todd did not advance out of the WPIAL Class 3A golf championships on Tuesday at Nemacolin Country Club.
Martineau, a sophomore, shot an 81 and finished in 20th place. Todd, also a sophomore, shot an 86 and finished 32nd.
Fourteen players advanced to the PIAA Championships next week at Heritage Hills in York. Penn-Trafford’s Nick Turowski led the way with an even-par 70. All other qualifiers came in at 78 or better.
Putt leads Indiana in strong finish
APOLLO — Owen Putt placed second overall and led Indiana to a second-place finish in the WPIAL Section 4-AAA cross country meet at Northmoreland Park on Wednesday.
Putt posted a time of 17 minutes, 39 seconds, finishing behind Fox Chapel’s Jack Lorence, who won in 17:02.3.
“Owen ran a very smart race, being patient and waiting for the last 300 to finish with an amazing kick,” Indiana coach Lisa Kinter said.
Indiana scored 75 points to finish behind Fox Chapel (33). Kiski Area (90), the meet host, was third.
Also placing in the top 25 and scoring for Indiana were Jacob Gill in 16th, Charlie Weber in 20th, Seth Weaver in 21st and Will Berzonsky in 24th.
The Indiana girls placed seventh. The top three teams were Oakland Catholic (38), Fox Chapel (47) and Kiski Area (62).
Belinda LinXu led Indiana and was followed by Emerson Davis, Rachel Gill, Hunter Fanella and Zalyiah Covey.
In the junior varsity race, Colin Fry, Brock Kuzneski, Kip Roth, Daniel Carpenter and Grant Gilham competed for Indiana.
Indiana takes part in the Indiana County Meet on Oct. 14 at IUP’s South Campus course.
IJHS runners earn medals
McKEESPORT — Four Indiana Junior High runners earned medals at the WAADA Championships cross country meet at White Oak Park.
Indiana’s Chloe Hain finished sixth in the girls’ race and Addison Fry placed ninth. Claire Stanley recorded a 29th-place finish.
In the boys’ race, Kaiden Branan finished in 22nd-place and Mason Musser came 25th. They were followed by Jacob Neal in 37th place.
IJHS races past Derry in football
Indiana beat Derry, 34-8, in a junior high football game Tuesday.
Levi Porter scored touchdowns on runs covering 10, 2 and 34 yards. Dominic Fanella scored on a 7-yard run, and Jackson Albert scored on a 14-yard run. Porter also ran for two two-point conversions. Defensively, Roman Jones had an interception.
Indiana (3-1) plays host to East Allegheny on Oct. 14.
Wildcats, Stingers win matches
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center topped River Valley, 25-18, 28-26, 25-17, in a Heritage Conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Marlee Kochman led the Wildcats with 17 kills and five blocks. Meegan Williams had 10 kills and Mya Fatula came up with 18 digs.
- MARION CENTER — Marion Center swept Penns Manor, 25-18, 25-19, 25-17, in a Heritage Conference match.
Shawna Cook led Marion Center (6-4) with 15 kills. Kaelee Elkin and Addison Gromley combined for 18 kills. Abbey Smulik dished out 34 assists.
Marion Center won the junior varsity match, 25-23, 25-22.
The Stingers also won the ninth-grade match, 25-18, 25-8, and the seventh- and eighth-grade match, 25-18, 25-13.
- PLUM — Indiana lost to Plum, 3-0, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA match on Tuesday.
Emily Madey had 19 assists, nine digs and two aces to lead Indiana. Abbie Huey recorded nine kills, and Lily Cunningham and Lauren Brocious each had 11 digs.
Indiana lost the junior varsity match, 2-0. Alex Ball had 10 assists, eight digs and one ace for Indiana. Also chipping in were Taylor Wood with two aces and seven digs, Ashlynn Branan with three kills and three blocks, Kayla Leon with three kills and Addie Stossel had 14 digs.
- LIGONIER — Ligonier Valley defeated Deer Lakes, 25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 24-26, 15-13, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA match.
Haley Stormer paced the Rams with 15 kills and nine service points, including six aces. Taylor Meier had eight kills and Sarah Sheeder had 10 service points. Saylor Clise handed out 26 assists and had three kills.
Ligonier Valley won the junior varsity match, 25-22, 25-18.
On Wednesday, Ligonier Valley lost to Derry, 25-17, 25-15, 17-25, 19-25, 15-13, in a Section 5-AA match.
Stormer recorded 14 service points, including five aces, and 10 kills. Clise had 11 service points and 23 assists. Lizzy Crissman turned in seven kills and four blocks, and Alexa Harding had seven kills. Sheeder registered 10 service points.