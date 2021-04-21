IUP’s Mikesell wins on opening day
YORK — Freshman Luke Mikesell won the 1,000-yard freestyle on the opening day of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Swimming Championships at the Graham Aquatic Center.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s championships has a different look with the men’s teams competing on the first two days while the women swim on the third and fourth days. All events during the week are timed finals with no preliminary heats.
The Crimson Hawks sit in fourth place out of six teams after the first nine events with 187 points. Bloomsburg (483 points) leads the way while Shippensburg (284) is second and Gannon (245) is third. Clarion (183) and Edinboro (115) trail IUP.
The 1,000 freestyle was the opening event of the championships, with Mikesell touching the wall in a season-best time of 9:31.99, defeating second-place Jacob Greenwood of Shippensburg by nearly 15 seconds.
It was also the first of three events on the day for Mikesell. He posted a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle at 1:37.94 and was part of the fourth-place 400 medley relay team.
Other scorers from Wednesday were Blake Hendricks (1,000 free, 200 free), Shane Scudder (1,000 free) Branden Hendricks (1,000 free), Cole Thome (200 individual medley), David McLean (400 individual medley), Taylor Auger (400 IM), Kyle Mowid (400 IM), Luke Emmerling (400 IM) and Adam Morrison (200 free).
Indiana boys win lacrosse game
Indiana beat Shaler, 8-5, in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 boys’ lacrosse game at Andy Kuzneski Field on Tuesday night.
Indiana led 3-2 at halftime and tacked on five goals in the second half.
Carter Lychalk led Indiana with four goals, with three coming in the second half. Nyle Bajwa scored twice in the second half, and Daniel McAnulty and Mason Fisher each scored once in the first half.
Ian Steele made four saves in goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 6-0.
Indiana plays host to Hampton on Tuesday.
Saltsburg sweeps Penns Manor
KENWOOD — Saltsburg swept past Penns Manor in boys’ and girls’ Heritage Conference track and field dual meets on Wednesday.
The Saltsburg boys won 13 of 18 events in a 100-44 victory, and the girls won 12 of 18 in a 97-51 win.
See the first-place winners in the Local Scoreboard section below.
Indiana drops junior varsity game
Indiana lost a 14-13 decision to Highlands in a junior varsity baseball game Tuesday.
Indiana totaled 11 hits. Caleb Gittings, Trey Adams and Nick Love each finished with two hits.