United shoots past Purchase Line
ARMAGH — United beat Purchase Line, 45-21, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Monday and improved to 5-0.
Isaac Worthington scored 10 points and Aedyn Montgomery had eight for United.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 45-31. Connor Darr and Dmitri Worthington scored 11 points apiece.
Penns Manor cruises to victory
KENWOOD — Penns Manor defeated Blairsville, 58-20, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Monday.
Alex Polenik scored 20 points and Grant Casses added 14 for Penns Manor.
Blairsville won the eighth-grade game, but no score was available.
Indiana gets back on winning side
Indiana shook off its first loss and scored a 33-27 win over Norwin in an eighth-grade boys’ basketball game Monday.
Jaden Petrovich scored 13 points and Greg Minnick and Stanford Webb had seven apiece for Indiana (3-1).
Indiana dropped the seventh-grade game, 40-15. Luc Field scored five points.
Indiana wins JV hockey game
DELMONT — Indiana beat Franklin Regional, 2-1, in a PIHL junior varsity hockey game Friday at Delmont Arena.
Sam Barley and Andrew Kobak scored goals for Indiana. Ash Lockard handed out two assists and Sam Barley had one. Jayden Learn earned the win in goal.