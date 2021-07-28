IUP’s Beers earns Academic All-America honor
IUP graduate infielder Kaitlyn Beers was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Division II softball team on Wednesday.
Beers was one of 12 student-athletes who earned first-team honors. There were 33 total selections spread across three teams.
The teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.
Beers earned her master’s degree in criminology this spring, boasting a 3.66 grade point average while also being named to a pair of all-region teams from her second base position. She received her undergraduate degree in criminology from IUP in spring 2020, finishing with a 3.80 grade point average.
Beers put together arguably the best offensive season in program history this spring, setting IUP records in batting average (.452) and slugging percentage (.933), while leading the Crimson Hawks in every major statistical category. She slugged 12 home runs in just 32 games, averaging a homer every 8.7 at-bats — another IUP record.
On April 19 she blasted her 29th career homer, putting her at the top as IUP’s all-time home run leader.
Site, time changed for Blairsville game
NANTY GLO — Blairsville and Blacklick Valley will contest Game 2 of their Indiana County League baseball semifinal series at Nanty Glo High School at 5:45 p.m. today.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at the Revloc field at 7 p.m.
Blairsville, the defending champion, leads the best-of-three series, 1-0, following a 12-4 win Tuesday.
In the other semifinal, West Lebanon visits Apollo, which plays at Apollo-Ridge High School, at 5:45 p.m. Apollo leads the series 1-0 after taking Game 1, 8-2, on Tuesday.
Penn-Trafford wins Youth Legion title
BERWICK — Penn-Trafford won the Pennsylvania American Legion Youth Legion baseball championship in a matchup of two Western Region teams.
Penn-Trafford shut out Connellsville, 6-0, in the championship game.
The two teams contested the Western Region championship last week in Punxsutawney.
Unbeaten Mosscreek leads rifle league
Mosscreek 1 remained undefeated in the Laurel Mountain Rifle League with its 30th victory in recent action.
Mosscreek 1 topped Rembrandt 2, 321-305.
In other recent matches, its was Chest Spring 3 over Carrolltown 1, 311-295; Bakerton over Carrolltown 2, 309-290; Heilwood over Emeigh, 304-286; and Patton 2 over Patton 1, 310-295.
In the league standings, Patton 2 (25-5) trails Mosscreek 1. Following are Heilwood (20-10), Rembrandt 2 (19-11), Bakerton (18-12), Chest Springs 3 (17-13), Carrolltown 1 (9-21), Patton 1 (6-24), Emeigh (4-26) and Carrolltown 2 (3-27).