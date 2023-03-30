Indiana falls in pitchers’ duel
DuBois — Indiana’s Gavin Homer and DuBois’ Tyler Chamberlin engaged in a pitchers’ duel in a non-conference high school baseball game Wednesday.
Chamberlin struck out seven without issuing a walk and limited Indiana to five hits in DuBois’ 3-2 win.
Homer was sharp, too, striking out 10 and walking one and scattering eight hits.
Each team played errorless defense behind its pticher.
Indiana scored twice in the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead, but DuBois responded with a pair in the bottom of the inning, and Chamberlin made them stand up.
Kaden Homer and Ethan Shank had Indiana’s RBIs.
Indiana (1-2) plays host to Punxsutawney on Friday.
Trio leads IHS girls to victory
Three Indiana players scored four goals apiece in a 16-10 victory over Latrobe in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ lacrosse game Tuesday.
Kyla Weaver racked up four goals and five assists, Gianna Brody finished with four goals and three assists, Kate Lehman turned in four goals and an assist while taking 27 draws.
Caroline Albert added a goal and an assist and had 11 key draw controls, and Brynlee Schawl and Kayla Leon added one goal each.
Addie Lockard had two ground balls on defense and Anna Buterbaugh had three saves in goal.
Indiana is 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the section.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 9-0, with Ava Thomas recording the shutout in goal.
Indiana plays host to Hampton today.
Indiana JVs get off to 3-0 start
Indiana beat DuBois, 18-0, on Wednesday to run its record to 3-0 in junior varsity baseball action.
The Indians scored 11 runs in the second inning and ended the game after four innings due to the mercy rule.
Tim Birch led Indiana at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. Mark Collinger, Jacob Sexton and Sully VanHoose each banged out two hits and combined for six RBIs. Collinger, Caden Force and VanHoose each stroked a double.
Four Indiana pitchers each tossed an inning and combined on a two-hitter.
On Monday, Indiana scored a 10-0 win over Forest Hills in a game that lasted six innings before the mercy rule was enacted.
Charlie Manzi went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Hunter Kunkle drove in two runs, and Brock Lewis doubled.
Three pitchers combined on a one-hitter.
Indiana opened the season last week with an 8-5 win over Armstrong.
Sexton led the way by going 3-for-4 with an RBI. Collinger and Rocco Cosentino knocked in two runs apiece. Collinger doubled.
Collinger also picked up the win.
Indiana plays host to Punxsutawney today.
Cambria Heights tops River Valley
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Cambria Heights scored five runs in the second inning and pulled away from River valley for an 11-3 victory in a Heritage Conference softball game Wednesday.
Martina White, Sidney Nihart, Lexi Griak and Rylee Bernecky each cranked out two hits for Cambria Heights. Griak drove in three runs, and White, Nihart and Abby Zeglen knocked in two apiece. Zeglen tripled, and Griak and Karin Adams each doubled.
Tori Foust and Ashley Pynos each had two hits for River Valley. Foust drove in a run, and Brooklyn Furman knocked in two.
Nihart scattered seven hits and picked up the win. She struck out seven and walked two.
Both teams play today. River Valley (0-2) visits Portage, and Cambria Heights (2-0) plays host to West Shamokin.
Panthers suffer loss to Mount Pleasant
BLAIRSVILLE — River Valley suffered a 13-0 loss to Mount Pleasant in a non-conference high school baseball game Tuesday.
Cole Kennedy-Citeroni and Niko Vadala banged out the Panthers’ only hits.
River Valley (1-2) plays at Portage today.