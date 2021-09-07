Indiana opens section play with victory
Indiana shut out Armstrong, 6-0, in its season-opening WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ soccer match Tuesday.
Vince Belice, Isaac Myers and Lee Rosenberger each scored a goal and dished out an assist. Brock Petras, Donato Gentile and Diego Lopez scored one goal apiece. Tim Birch, Russell Crane and Will Turner each added an assist. Ethan Kutz recorded the shutout in goal.
Indiana won the junior varsity game, 1-0, with Alejandro Sanchez scoring the lone goal of Caiden Cardelli’s assists.
Alex Bauer and Donato Gentile split time in goal.
Indiana opened the season over the weekend and finished second in its annual season-opening Labor Day tournament, topping Derry and losing to Butler in boys’ games.
Indiana rolled over Derry, 11-0, on Friday. Tim Birch fired in three goals, Donato Gentile scored two and had an assist, and Isaac Myers scored twice. Anas Alanazi and Kobi Parks each had a goal and an assist, and Will Turner and Ash Lockard each scored a goal. Russell Crane dealt out four assists, Vince Belice had registered two and Lee Rosenberger had one.
Indiana lost in the championship game on Saturday, 4-0 to Butler.
Indiana (2-1, 1-0 section) plays at Kiski Area on Thursday.
Martineau leads Indiana to section win
Indiana rolled past Greensburg Salem, 212-253, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match at the Indiana Country Club on Tuesday.
Harrison Martineau shot a 38 to lead Indiana and earn the medalist honors. Trevor Todd followed with a 40, and Alex Holuta recorded a 41. Michael Lubold (46) and Gabe Nettleton (47) rounded out Indiana’s scoring.
Connor Herrington shot a 47 to lead Greensburg Salem.
Indiana (4-2, 3-2 section) plays Hollidaysburg at Scotch Valley Golf Course today.
West Shamokin falls short against Guilfoyle
ALTOONA — Bishop Guilfoyle edged West Shamokin, 229-233, in a non-conference boys’ golf match at Park Hills golf Course on Tuesday.
Sean McCullough, a junior, led West Shamokin with a 43. Gunnar Shoop, a freshman, was next with a 44 and was followed by junior Tyler Geist (47) and freshmen Logan Geist (48) and Travis Johns (51).
Bishop Guilfoyle’s Nate Rice carded a 40 and was the medalist.
West Shamokin visits the Kiski School on Thursday.
River Valley drops non-conference match
BURRELL TOWNSHIP — Penn Cambria defeated River Valley, 230-257, in a non-conference boys’ golf match at Chestnut Ridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
Penn Cambria’s Nate Little and Zak Martynuska each shot a 42 to share the medalist honor.
Carson McCully carded a 44 and was the only River Valley player to break 50.
River Valley (1-4) and Homer-Center play at Chestnut Ridge on Thursday.
Ligonier Valley boys win section match
MOUNT PLEASANT — Ligonier Valley topped Mount Pleasant, 217-233, in a WPIAL Section 2-AA boys’ golf match at Norvelt Golf Club on Tuesday.
Ligonier Valley’s Logan Smith shot a 37 to earn the match medalist award. Josh Harbert was next with a 43 and was followed by Gavin McMullen (44), Brody McIntosh (44) and Luke Lentz (49).
Colin Hayes shot a 41 to lead Mount Pleasant (3-2, 2-2 section).
Ligonier Valley (4-2, 3-2) plays host to Geibel Catholic at Champion Lakes Golf Course on Thursday.
Marion Center opens volleyball season with win
BLAIRSVILLE — Marion Center denied River Valley a victory in the new school’s girls’ volleyball debut, winning a Heritage Conference match, 25-17, 25-23, 25-14, to open the season on Tuesday.
Maggie Shadle lead Marion Center with nine service points and eight digs. Kaelee Elkin and Shawna Cook turned in eight kills apiece, and Adison Gromley recorded eight blocks.
Marion Center won the junior varsity match, 2-0.
River Valley visits Purchase Line on Thursday. Marion Center travels to Penns Manor on Tuesday.
- NORTHERN CAMBRIA — West Shamokin edged Northern Cambria, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-12, in a Heritage Conference match.
No other details were available.
Ligonier Valley opens section play with win
NORTH VERSAILLES — Ligonier Valley opened the season with a sweep of East Allegheny, 25-13, 25-16, 25-12, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Sarah Sheeder racked up 10 service points, including seven aces, to lead Ligonier Valley. Haley Stormer recorded nine kills, and all seven of her service points were aces. Alexa Harding had five aces among her nine service points. Saylor Clise triggered the offense with 14 assists.
Ligonier Valley won the junior varsity match, 25-18, 25-15. Marley Bergman led the way with 20 service points, and Lacey Sosko had six kills.
Ligonier Valley plays host to Deer Lakes on Thursday.
United lets lead slip away
ARMAGH — Cambria Heights outscored United 9-1 in the second half of an 11-5 victory in a high school girls’ soccer match Tuesday.
United led 4-2 at halftime.
Lauren Donelson scored two goals and handed out two assists for United. Gabrielle Wirick also scored two goals, and Lexi Silk tacked on the other. Jordyn Travis dished out two assists, and Liberty Regan had one.
United (0-1) visits Berlin on Thursday.
In the boys’ match, United settled for a 2-2 tie. No other details were available.