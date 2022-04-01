Indiana, Penns Manor to play for title
Indiana and Penns Manor will meet for the championship in the Indiana Optimist Club Underclass Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
Indiana shot past River Valley, 75-63, and Penns Manor rolled over West Shamokin, 60-39, in Thursday’s semifinals at Indiana High School. They play for the title at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Stanford Webb scored 22 points and Evan Brocious followed with 21 in Indiana’s victory.
River Valley’s Dom Speal scored a tournament-high 29 points. Jayden Whitfield and Cole Kennedy-Citeroni each scored 12 for the Panthers.
Ryen Gresko and Max Hill each scored 11 points and Ashton Couvina chipped in 10 in Penns Manor’s victory.
Braydn Rodgers scored 17 points for West Shamokin.
Girls’ and boys’ all-star games follow Saturday’s championship game, with the girls tipping off at 3:30 p.m. followed by the boys at 5.
River Valley’s Foust tosses no-hitter
PURCHASE LINE — Hannah Foust tossed a five-inning no-hitter in River Valley’s 11-0 victory over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference softball game Thursday.
Foust struck out 13 and walked three.
Tori Foust handled matters at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored. She doubled and tripled.
Hannah Artley also banged out three hits and drove in a run. Isabel Pynos and Lily Buckles each had two hits, with Buckles knocking a run and scoring twice. Brin Gardner also stroked a double and drove in two runs.
River Valley (1-1) plays host to Homer-Center on Monday. Purchase Line (0-1) plays host to United on Tuesday.
Northern Cambria bounces back with win
CENTER TOWNSHIP — After getting routed by West Shamokin on Wednesday, Northern Cambria pulled of its first win of the season with an 8-5 victory at Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference softball game Thursday.
The Colts trailed 4-2 through five innings, tied the game at 4 in the sixth and grabbed the lead with a four-run seventh.
Northern Cambria scored on six hits and took advantage of five Homer-Center errors. Sophomore Alivia Yahner went 2-for-2 and stole three bases, while senior Jessica Krug hit a double and had three runs scored.
Alaina Fabin smacked a triple and Mel George had a double for Homer-Center.
Rylee Stine picked up the win, striking out five batters in 3-plus innings. Julia King took the loss.
Both teams play today. Northern Cambria (1-1) welcomes Bedford, and Homer-Center (0-1) plays host to Portage.
Colts break out in middle innings
CENTER TOWNSHIP — Northern Cambria scored nine runs over the fourth and fifth innings in a 12-7 win over Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference baseball game Thursday.
“They scored four runs on 13 pitches in the fourth,” Homer-Center coach Scott Bauer said. “They’re a good hitting team. Then in the fifth we had some errors and just lost our composure.”
Homer-Center held a 5-2 lead after three innings.
Josh Yachtis cranked out three hits and Zac Taylor and Ethan Krawcion each had two. Krawcion, whose hits were doubles, and Isak Kudlaweic each had two RBIs. Taylor also doubled.
Ethan Roser and Riley Clevenger each banged out three hits and drove in two runs for Homer-Center. Clevenger, Cody Housholder and Michael Krejocic each doubled for the Wildcats.
Yachtis picked up the win in relief, and Owen Saiani took the loss.
Both teams play Monday. Homer-Center visits River Valley, and Northern Cambria (2-0) welcomes Cambria Heights.
West Shamokin rallies for win
NuMINE — West Shamokin scored 11 runs on 11 hits to take down Cambria Heights, 11-7, in a Heritage Conference baseball game Thursday.
The Highlanders had a 4-0 lead after two innings, but the Wolves scored two runs in the third and went on a four-run rally in the fourth to go up 6-4.
Cambria Heights came back in the fifth to make it 8-6, but West Shamokin pulled ahead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Bo Swartz hit a three-run homer and went 2-for-4 to lead the Wolves. Nikko Buffone, Grant Johnson and Lou Swartz each hit a double.
Cambria Heights’ Garret Jasper had a homer, a double and two RBIs, and Ben Hite went 3-for-5 with an RBI.
West Shamokin’s Jude Olinger was the winning pitcher, while Nick Patterson took the loss.
Both teams play today. West Shamokin (1-1) travels to Marion Center, and Cambria Heights (0-2) visits West Branch.
Indiana splits one-run games
Indiana opened the season by winning a one-run game and dropping another earlier this week.
On Tuesday, Indiana dropped a 4-3 decision to Latrobe and followed with a 6-5 win over DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday.
Ben Ryan hit a three-run home run in the opening inning, when Indiana scored all six of its runs in its wins.
DuBois Central scored four runs in the first inning. Connor Geesey came on in relief and kept his team in the game with 42/3 innings of relief. Michael Tortorella pitched the final two innings and registered a save.
Branden Yanity and Michael Tortorella chipped in two hits apiece for Indiana.
Latrobe took a 4-0 lead on Indiana, which scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth. Zach Tortorella hit a solo home run, and Yanity and Michael Tortorella each drove in a run.
Indiana managed only five hits — all went for extra bases — against Latrobe’s Chase Sickenberger, who struck out five and did not issue a walk in a complete-game effort.
Indiana plays at Armstrong today.
River Valley, Apollo-Ridge split
SPRING CHURCH — River Valley split Apollo-Ridge in a non-conference track and field meet Thursday.
River Valley cruised to a 106-36 win in the girls’ meet, and Apollo-Ridge did likewise in the boys’ meet with a 118-31 victory.
In the boys’ meet, Apollo-Ridge’s Greg Klingensmith won the shot put and discus and Alex Wurmb won the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
River Valley’s Frankie Benko swept the distance events, winning the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 runs.
In the girls’ meet, Sarah McConnell won the 200, 400 and high jump to lead River Valley. Lexi Kepple won the 1,600 and 3,200.
In field events, River Valley’s Emily Jackson took the shot put and discus and Olivia Stiles won the long jump and triple jump.
Homer City to hold Youth Legion tryouts
CENTER TOWNSHIP — The Homer City Bears will hold tryouts for Indiana County Youth Legion baseball on Monday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the boosters complex.
Players born in 2006 through 2009 and who reside in the Homer-Center School District or Brush Valley, Buffington or East Wheatfield townships are eligible.
For information, contact Jason Rado at (724) 388-6278.