Sledzik wins junior national golf title
Jackson Sledzik, the grandson of former Indiana residents Herm and June Sledzik, won the Under Armour Junior Tour Summer National Championship golf tournament at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., earlier this week.
Sledzik, 13, who resides in Needville, Texas, won the boys 12- to 14-year-old division, which consisted of 126 players. He shot a 7-under-par 137 over two rounds, carding a 5-under 67 in the first round and 2-under 70 in the second on the Palmer Course.
He topped Davis Petty, of South Carolina, by one stroke and Aidan Tudor, of Maryland by four strokes.
Sledzik and Petty were tied going to No. 18 in the final round. Sledzik reached the par-5 hole in two shots and two-putted for a birdie, and Petty settled for a par after laying up and needing three shots to reach the green.
Sledzik, who enters the eighth grade in the fall, is the son of Jim and Shelly Sledzik.
For more on the tour, visit uagolftour.com.
Swimmers named to all-star team
Four swimmers from Marion Center High School and four from Northern Cambria were selected to the Central Western Alleghenies Aqua Conference all-star teams.
Marion Center’s Nicole Scott and Alek Vaglia made the first team, and Lilly Ryer and Paul Smith made the second team.
Northern Cambria’s Morgan Hassen and Ethan Miller made the first team, and Katelyn Feighner and Tim Bassett made the second team.
Other teams in the conference are Altoona, Central Cambria, Hollidaysburg, Huntingdon, Richland, Somerset, Tyrone and Westmont.