PITTSBURGH — Maggie Medvetz rallied from a first-set deficit and lifted Indiana to a 3-2 win over Ellis School in a WPIAL Section 3-AA girls’ tennis match at the Highland Park Courts on Thursday.
With the team match knotted at 2, Medvetz fell behind Erika Rispoli after dropping the opening set, 6-4, at No. 2 singles. She took the second set, 7-5, and then dominated Rispoli, 6-0, in the decisive third set.
“It was fantastic to watch Maggie pull out the win for the team today,” Indiana coach Phil Palko said. “I’ve seen a lot of thrilling match finishes in 32 years of coaching tennis, and this was another to add to that list. Maggie is a team leader and worked hard to prepare for this season, hitting with her sister, teammate Katerina, and her mom and dad, Linda and Tony, both avid tennis players, all summer long. She made a great memory today.”
Anna Buterbaugh also gave Indiana a singles victory, 6-3, 6-2 over Ella Williamson.
Indiana’s doubles tandem of Shagufta Haque and Jenna Conrad continued their strong play by knocking off Levia Keelan and Serina Pretter, 6-0, 6-1.
Indiana improved to 3-2 overall and posted its first section win to move to 1-1.
Indiana plays in the Altoona Invitational on Saturday.