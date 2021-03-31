Peterman, Comets take season opener
PURCHASE LINE — Anna Peterman struck out 19 batters and Penns Manor outlasted Purchase Line, 15-8, in a Heritage Conference softball game Tuesday.
Peterman still needed plenty of offensive support and helped herself by stroking a game-high three hits and driving in two runs.
Kassidy Smith and Gwen Stahl each smacked two hits and drove in a run, and Hayden Sturgeon knocked in six runs, one coming on a double. Smith also doubled.
Purchase Line’s Carly Ward countered with 11 strikeouts and also banged out two hits, including a triple. Aliya Nichol and Abbie Goncher each chipped in two hits, with Nichol hitting a double. Nichol and Goncher each knocked in three runs.
Both teams play Tuesday, Penns Manor at West Shamokin and Purchase Line at Northern Cambria.
PENNS MANOR 15, PURCHASE LINE 8
Penns Manor 008 103 3 — 15 11 1
Purchase Line 400 400 0 — 8 8 1
2B — Smith (PM), Sturgeon (PM), Nichol (PL). 3B — Smith (PL), Ward (PL). W — Peterman 19 K, 2 BB. L — Ward 11 K, 9 BB.
Indiana drops narrow decision in opener
PITTSBURGH — Indiana opened the season by dropping a 9-7 decision to North Catholic in WPIAL Class 2A Section 2 lacrosse game on Tuesday.
Indiana fell behind 4-1 in the opening quarter but forged a 6-6 tie by halftime.
Zak Wood scored three goals, Mason Fisher added two and Donato Gentile scored one apiece.
Tanner Agnello dominated in faceoffs, winning 12.
Ian Steele made eight saves in goal.
Indiana, under first-year coach Joe Eckenrode and assistants Kaan Akbay and Jeff Duffey, plays host to Penn-Trafford this evening.
Apollo-Ridge
boys wins meet
SPRING CHURCH — Apollo-Ridge topped Saltsburg, 87-61, in a non-conference boys’ track and field meet on Tuesday. The incorrect result appeared in Wednesday’s edition.
Apollo-Ridge swept the throwing events, with Greg Klingensmith winning shot put (39 feet, 11 inches), Nick Curci winning discus (111-10) and Adam Sproat winning javelin (121-1).
Apollo-Ridge’s other winners were Keyvahn McCray in the high jump (5-4¼), Nick Cecchini in the pole vault (9-6), Jacob Mull in the 200 (24.4 seconds) and Ashby Abemathy in the 3,200 (14:08.0).
The Vikings also won the 3,200 relay (11:41.0), which consisted of Abemathy, Landon Clark, Aaron Worst and Daniel Dunmire.
Leuch scores
hole-in-one
APOLLO — John Leuch Jr., of Ross Township, scored a hole-in-one Tuesday at the Links at Spring Church.
Leuch aced No. 4, which was playing at 118 yards, using a gap wedge.