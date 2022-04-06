Indiana settles for
split with Freeport
Indiana settled for a split in its WPIAL Section 1-AAAA baseball series with Freeport, taking a 6-2 loss Tuesday following a 13-10 come-from-behind win on Monday.
Indiana managed only a single run in the fourth inning off Michael Hanz and the fifth inning off Matt Corfield. The Indians finished with six hits, with Zach Tortorella and Michael Tortorella slugged two apiece. Ben Ryan and Michael Tortorella each drove in a run.
Branden Yanity suffered the loss, allowing four runs, four hits and four walks in 42/3 innings. He struck out four.
Freeport claimed its first win in four games while Indiana had its three-game winning streak snapped and fell to 3-2.
Indiana plays at Highlands on Monday.
United tops
Purchase Line
PURCHASE LINE — United gave Brad Felix an early lead, and he made it stand up in a 10-3 win over Purchase Line in a Heritage Conference baseball game Tuesday.
The Lions scored three runs in the first and one in the second for a 4-0 lead and doubled the margin by tacking on four runs in the fourth.
Felix held Purchase line off the board until the sixth. He allowed three runs (one earned), struck out six and walked three in six innings. Zack Travis came on in the seventh and finished.
Isaac Worthington and Wade Plowman fueled the offense. McCully stroked three hits and drove in two runs, and Plowman cranked out two hits and knocked in three runs. Ben Tomb also had a pair of RBIs.
Austin Chambers had three hits for Purchase Line.
Both teams play today. United (2-0), which opened with a 15-5 win over Ferndale on Friday, plays host to River Valley, and Purchase Line (0-2) welcomes Penns Manor.
Marion Center
moves to 4-0
MARION CENTER — Marion Center hosted a one-sided slugfest in an 11-0 win over Brookville in a non-conference softball game Tuesday.
Brookville struck first in the first inning and held the Stingers scoreless through two. Marion Center pushed back with four runs in the third and two in the fourth.
Cheyenne Silvis, a freshman pitcher, hit a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning.
The Stingers scored their 11 runs on 12 hits and committed no errors.
Junior Lexi Roush had three hits, smacking two home runs and a double. She scored three runs and had four RBIs. Grace Rougeaux, a senior, and sophomore Kaya Hill each stroked a double, and Mya Lipsie had two hits.
“We pounded the ball,” Marion Center coach Ed Peterson said. “We had a slow start, but we gave a little pep talk and our girls came out swinging. They did what needed to be done.”
Silvis notched another win, striking out eight batters with no walks.
Alyssa Tollini, also a freshman, recorded the loss.
Marion Center (4-0) and welcomes Northern Cambria (2-2) today. The Colts fell to Cambria Heights, 4-3, on Monday.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with how we’ve been playing,” Peterson said. “We keep going, we keeping play hard and keep showing we’re still here. We have a pretty young team, but we have some great senior leadership.”
West Shamokin
wins shootout
WEST SUNBURY — West Shamokin had two big innings to Moniteau’s one and scored a 21-17 victory in a non-conference softball game Tuesday.
West Shamokin (2-1) scored eight runs its first at-bat and six in its second for a 14-3 lead.
Moniteau (2-3) scored six runs in the fourth to pull within 17-12 before West Shamokin answered with three in the fifth to stretch the lead to 20-12. Moniteau scored five runs in its last two at-bats.
West Shamokin cranked out 20 hits, with nine going for extra bases. Malena Stewart and Maddie McConnell led West Shamokin with three apiece. They combined for five RBIs. Lily Jordan banged out two hits and drove in four runs, and Haleigh Newell stroked two hits and drove in four runs.
Alexa Plavi, Maria Young and Lucy Dean had two hits each, and Kaitlyn Keirn and Young each knocked in two runs. Both of Young’s hits were doubles.
McConnell picked up the win.
West Shamokin plays host to Homer-Center on Friday.
United rolls past
Purchase Line
PURCHASE LINE — United rolled over Purchase Line, 22-5, in a Heritage Conference softball game Tuesday.
The Lions quickly overcame a 3-1 first-inning deficit by scoring three runs in the top of the second and four in the third to take the 8-5 lead.
United held the Red Dragons scoreless for the remainder of the game and put up five more runs in the fifth and nine in the seventh.
Senior Coral Grassmyer led the Lions’ 25-hit crusade, going 6-for-6 with a triple, four runs and four RBIs. Jaelyn Lichtenfels also had a perfect day in the box with four hits on four at-bats, scoring three runs and bringing in one. The junior pitcher also stole three bases.
Cleo Long and Kelsey Moore each had three hits, while Kylie Price, Abigail McConville and Madisyn Burkett all stroked two hits.
Six different Dragons recorded Purchase Line’s hits: Brooklynn Walker, Aniah Byers, Kara Harbrige, Avery Falisec, Kadance Nedrow and Rylee Lee. Walker smacked a double, while Nedrow hit a triple.
Lichtenfels went the distance, striking out 12, walking one and giving up one earned run.
Addison Buterbaugh, a freshman, recorded the loss.
Both teams play at home today. Purchase Line (0-2) takes on Penns Manor, and United (4-0) goes up against River Valley.
Penns Manor picks up first win of season
WESTOVER — Penns Manor built a 9-0 lead and cruised past Harmony for its first win in a non-conference softball game Tuesday.
The Comets (1-2) led 9-0 after two inning and added eight runs over the final three innings.
Penns Manor’s Hayden Sturgeon banged out two triples and a single and drove in four runs and posted the win on the mound. Megan Dumm doubled and singled, drove in four runs and scored five, and Kate Hnatko registered three hits and scored four runs.
Penns Manor plays at Purchase Line today.
Indiana boys
race past Latrobe
Indiana won 14 of 18 events and scored an 87-63 win over Latrobe in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ track and field meet at home on Tuesday.
Owen Putt, a senior, and Stanford Webb, a freshman, led Indiana with three individual wins apiece. Putt won three times on the track, taking the 100 meters (11.6 seconds), the 200 (23.6), and the 400 (51.2). Webb did his damage in the field events, winning the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches), the long jump (19-10) and the triple jump (35-4½).
Other individual event winners were Will Berzonsky in the 800 (2:10.7), Seth Weaver in the 3,200 (11:26.0), Ben Cochran in the shot put (41-0), Josh Saurer in the pole vault (13-6), Owen Lawson in the javelin (111-7) and Will Methven in the discus (116-0).
In the relays, the team of Berzonsky, Jacob Gill, Jacob Killeen and Seth Weaver won the 3,200 with a time of 9:02.6, and the quartet of Putt, Berzonsky, Gill and Charlie Weber won the 1,600 with a time of 3:37.0.
In the girls’ meet, Latrobe scored an 80-70 win. Abbie Huey won three individual events, claiming the 200 (26.2), the 400 (1:03.6) and the long jump (15-6).
Cadance Ullman and Katie Kovalchick each won twice. Ullman took the 100 (13.2) and the high jump (4-10), and Kovalchick won the discus (90-11) and the javelin (87-3).
Other individual winners were Hannah Cowburn in the 100 hurdles (18.0) and Brenna Nutter in the pole vault (8-0).
Indiana competes in the Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe on Friday.
Trout Unlimited
to meet Tuesday
The April meeting of the Ken Sink Chapter Trout Unlimited will feature Tim Cammisa of Trout and Feather fame presenting his program “Successful Strategies to Catch More Trout.”
The meeting is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Homer City Firehall. It is free and open to the public. All fishermen are welcome.
Cammisa has more than 300 YouTube videos to his credit, authored the book “Fly Tying for Everyone” and is a former Delaware River guide. His stated goal is simple: “to help others tie better flies and catch more fish.”
The board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.