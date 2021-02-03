Indiana scores win in wrestling match
Indiana scored five pins and beat Highlands, 48-21, in a WPIAL Class 3A Section 1A wrestling match at home on Tuesday.
The biggest fall of the night came in the heavyweight match. Indiana’s Tanner Smith, senior, was trailing 7-1 before he pinned Jeremiah Nelson.
Dakota Lemmon scored a first-period fall at 113 pounds for Indiana. Brock Petras followed with another first-period fall at 132. Liam McFarlane was next and scored his fall in the second period.
Brody Kunselman also scored a first-period fall at 170.
Dylan Shaffer (138) and Michael Dolan (145) scored falls in exhibition matches.
Indiana (3-4, 201 section) wrestles at Fox Chapel High School this afternoon against Armstrong and Kiski Area.
Plum’s Montue scores 38 against Indiana
Kennedie Montue scored 38 points to carry Plum to a 53-43 win over Indiana in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 2 girls basketball game Tuesday evening.
Montue, a 5-11 senior forward who has committed to Division I Oakland (Mich.), hit nine field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 17-for-19 at the free throw line.
The big difference came at the line, where Plum (3-3, 3-4 section) finished 24-for-32 compared to Indiana’s 2-for-6.
Hope Cook scored 16 points for Indiana (2-4, 3-5). Katie Kovalchick scored 10, and Mia Ciocca and Liz Lubold combined for 14.
Indiana plays host to Kiski Area on Thursday.
Calvary Baptist splits home openers
CLYMER — Calvary Baptist made it to February before playing its first basketball games at home, and the result was a split against DuBois Christian on Tuesday.
The Calvary Baptist boys improved to 5-1 with a 59-25 victory, and the girls fell to 2-3 with a 42-22 loss.
Noah Meckley spurred Calvary Baptist with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists. Joe Shank scored 13 points, grabbed 19 rebounds, handed out three assists and came up with three steals. Noah Michael scored a career-high 12 points for the Patriots.
In the girls’ game, Michaela Ingmire had 10 points and eight rebounds, and Alyse smith, Katelyn Shank and Sarah Cavato scored four points apiece. Smith also had eight rebounds.
Calvary Baptist welcomes Great Commission on Thursday.
United wins junior high games
ARMAGH — United beat Northern Cambria, 36-23, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Tuesday.
Isaac Worthington and Aedyn Montgomery scored nine points apiece for United (6-1).
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 37-14. Dmitri Worthington scored seven points.
United plays at West Shamokin today.
Indiana drops virtual match
Indiana lost to Mount Pleasant, 796-53x to 776-27x in a WPIAL virtual rifle match Tuesday.
David Huang led Indiana with a 100-4x.
Indiana (1-6) takes on Plum in a virtual match on Thursday.