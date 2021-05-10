Wolves make all-star team, win match
NuMINE — Five West Shamokin players were named to the Mid State Volleyball League all-star team Monday morning, and the Wolves went out and won their 10th match of the season that night.
Seniors Eric Spencer, Evan Cornish and Gavin Solley and juniors Owen Stover and Luke Palmo were selected to the team. The Wolves beat Central Martinsburg, 25-19, 19-25, 25-12, 25-22, without Cornish in the lineup due to COVID-19 protocols.
“We had to change some things up, and we hadn’t practiced since Thursday, but we got it worked out,” West Shamokin coach Scott Craig said.
“It’s that time of year, and you get a wrench thrown at you and you just have to adjust, and after those first two sets, we played pretty well.”
Spencer turned in 18 kills, nine aces and 12 assists. Stover had 16 kills, three blocks and four digs, and Palmo finished with 28 assists. Wyatt Lager chipped in three blocks.
West Shamokin is 10-2 overall and 8-0 in the league going into Friday’s non-conference match at Derry.
IUP advances to championship match
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — IUP opened its NCAA tournament run with a 4-2 victory over Slippery Rock in the semifinal round of the Division II Atlantic Region Tournament on Monday afternoon at the University of Charleston.
The Crimson Hawks improved to 17-0 in NCAA regional play since 2011 and secured a spot in the regional final. They will square off against top-seed and host Charleston at 11 a.m. today. The winning team will punch a ticket to the NCAA’s championship site next week in Surprise, Ariz.
IUP is making its 10th NCAA appearance in the last 12 years.
IUP and Charleston battled earlier this season with the Hawks falling 4-3 in West Virginia on April 10.