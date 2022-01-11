Indiana drops rifle match
Indiana lost to Butler, 799-57x to 770-29x, in a WPIAL rifle match Tuesday.
Sophia Faulkner topped Indiana with a 99-5x.
Indiana (1-6) faces Woodland Hills in a virtual match on Thursday.
United sweeps pair from Homer-Center
ARMAGH — United swept Homer-Center in a pair of junior high basketball games Tuesday.
United scored a 42-22 victory in the ninth-grade game. Carter Payne and Braxton Jelley combined for 21 points for the Lions (9-1).
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 42-26. Logan Lichtenfels scored 10 points for United.
United plays host to Northern Cambria on Thursday.