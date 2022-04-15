United, West Shamokin split pair
ARMAGH — West Shamokin had trouble getting to United’s Ben Tomb in the opening game of the doubleheader.
So, the Wolves had plenty left in their bats for Game 2.
Tomb pitched five innings of one-hit ball in United’s 10-0 victory in the opener, and West Shamokin banged out 16 hits and held on for a 15-14 victory in the second game of the Heritage Conference doubleheader.
A senior left-hander and Pitt-Johnstown recruit, Tomb struck out 13, struggled with his control while walking five and left with his team leading 5-0 after five innings. United scored five runs in the sixth to end the game due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The Lions backed their ace with five early runs. Tomb helped out with two hits, including a home run. United also benefitted from six errors and seven walks.
Lou Swartz had the lone hit off Tomb.
In the second game, the Wolves came out swinging after falling behind 4-0. They scored 10 runs in the first inning but ended up having to rally to regain the lead and hold off United in the final inning.
United cut the lead to 10-9 after two innings and took a 13-10 lead after 2½ innings.
West Shamokin scored five runs over the third through fifth innings to regain the advantage at 15-13. The Lions scored once in the seventh and had the tying and go-ahead run on base before Bo Swartz came on to record the save.
In West Shamokin’s big first inning, Bradyn Rogers doubled in two runs, Peyton Harter tripled in a pair, and Gunnar Shoop, Bo Swartz and Grant Johnston had RBI singles.
Lou Swartz tied the game with an RBI single in the fourth, and Kamden Eddy doubled in the go-ahead run in the fifth and Shoop followed with an RBI single.
In the seventh, United scored once following three walks and a wild pitch before Bo Swartz came on in relief. After a strikeout, the Wolves executed a pickoff play at second for the second out, and Swartz finished the game with a groundout.
United’s Plowman, Tomb and Joe Marino finished with two hits apiece, and Jon Henry had two RBIs. Plowman knocked in three runs.
Niko Buffone, Harter, Lou Swartz, Johnston, Rogers and Pete Orlosky each had two hits for West Shamokin, which finished with 16. Rogers drove in three runs, and Lou Swartz knocked in two.
West Shamokin (3-3) plays host to Clarion-Limestone on Monday. United (3-2) plays host to Penns Manor on Tuesday.
West Shamokin knocks off Homer-Center
NuMINE — West Shamokin beat Homer-Center, 14-7, in a Heritage Conference softball game Thursday.
The Wolves put up a run in the first and three in the second to take a 4-0 lead. The Wildcats scored two runs in the third to cut the deficit in half, but West Shamokin responded with a five-run fourth to extend its lead to 9-2.
Both teams posted five runs in the fifth and held each other scoreless in the sixth and seventh.
The Wolves capitalized on nine and 12 hits, with all nine batters connecting at least once.
Alexa Plavi had two hits, an RBI and scored two runs, and Molly Kaplon went 3-for-4 and scored twice. Lily Jordan and Malena Stewart each notched two RBIs and hit doubles.
Julia King led the Wildcats, going 2-for-4, stroking a double, knocking in two RBIs and scoring once.
West Shamokin’s Maddie McConnell got the win, fanning five in four innings.
Ava King took the loss.
West Shamokin (4-2) welcomes Clarion-Limestone on Monday, and Homer-Center (1-3) travels to Cambria Heights on Wednesday.
Indiana picks up first win of season
CHURCHILL — Indiana posted its first win of the season by defeating Woodland Hills, 21-2, in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 softball game Thursday.
The game was tied at two after one inning, but the Indians ran away by posting two runs in the second, 11 in the third and six in the fourth.
Indiana scored 21 runs on seven hits, capitalizing on 11 walks and five errors.
Maggie Cunningham led Indiana at the plate with two hits, including a double.
Addie Stossel struck out eight and did not issue a walk.
Indiana (1-5) takes on Plum at home on Tuesday.
Indiana girls remain unbeaten in lacrosse
Indiana ran off its sixth straight win without a loss, topping Aquinas Academy, 11-8, in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ lacrosse match at home on Wednesday.
Gianna Brody fired in four goals to lead Indiana. Caroline Albert scored three goals, and Kayla Leon, Kennedi Kunkle, Tess Kuzneski and Kyla Weaver each scored one.
Anna Buterbaugh backed up the defense with 15 saves in goal.
Indiana travels to Knoch on Monday.