Indiana girls stay
on winning track
Indiana improved to 11-1 overall and remained undefeated with an 18-5 victory over the Ellis School in a WPIAL Class 2A Section 1 girls’ lacrosse game Monday.
Gracie Agnello and Kennedi Kunkle combined for seven goals, and Taylor Weaver, Kyla Weaver and Giovanna Spadafora each had two. Olivia Kuzneski, Emma Massengale and Fima Sissoko tacked on the other goals.
Giana Brody and Cameron Albert combined to pick up 11 ground balls.
Annie Butterbaugh made nine saves in goal.
Indiana travels to Greensburg Salem this evening.
Indiana sweeps
junior high meet
Indiana swept past Armstrong in a junior high track and field meet Monday.
The Indiana girls scored an 87-36 win. Kate Mill won the 100- and 200-meter dash. Hannah Cowburn took the 100 hurdles, and Eve Kuzneski won the 400.
In field events, Jayla Peterson claimed the shot put, Zaliyah Covey took the discus, and Alexa Wheeler won the pole vault.
Indiana also won the 400 and 3,200 relays.
The Indiana boys scored a 91-32 win. Stanford Webb won three events, taking the 200, the high jump and the long jump. Rocco Cosentino won the 1,600 and Greg Minnick took the 400.
In field events, Colden Augustine won the shot put, Nico Fanella took the discus, and Mark Collinger won the triple jump.
Indiana swept all three relays.
Heritage sets championship dates
The Heritage Conference has set dates for its spring championships.
The track and field championships will be held Tuesday, May 11, at United, with a start time of 2:15 p.m.
The baseball championship will be held Monday, May 17, at 7 p.m. at Homer-Center’s First Commonwealth Bank Field.
The softball championship will be held Wednesday, May, 19, at 7 p.m. at Northern Cambria.