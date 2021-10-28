IJHS closes at 7-1
Indiana closed the season with a 38-12 victory over Greensburg Salem in a junior high football game Wednesday.
Levi Porter scored on a 25-yard pass from Michael Zimmerman and ran for a two-point conversion. Zimmerman also connected with Roman Jones on a 16-yard touchdown strike and Jackson Albert on a 22-yard play. Albert scored twice more on 6- and 30-yard runs. Dominic Fanella and Zimmerman each ran for a conversion, and Danny Trevorrow caught a pass for a conversion.
Tyler Rifendifer registered a sack.
Indiana finished 7-1.
Indiana wins eighth-grade game
Indiana beat Armstrong, 44-11, in an eighth-grade girls’ basketball game Wednesday.
Julia Antonacci scored 10 points and Jayla Peterson and Laken Kugler each chipped in eight points.
Indiana dropped the seventh-grade game, 25-24 in overtime. Sophiana Sidikou had 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Allison Lichtenfels added eight points.
Ligonier Valley exits playoffs
PITTSBURGH — Ligonier Valley bowed out of the WPIAL Class 2A girls’ volleyball playoffs with a 25-7, 25-7, 25-8 loss to top-seeded North Catholic on Wednesday.
Haley Stormer and Alexa Harding combined for five kills.