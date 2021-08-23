Indiana edges out Norwin
Indiana edged out Norwin, 210-216, to start the 2021 season off with a win in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA boys’ golf match at the Indiana Country Club on Monday.
Alex Holuta of the Indians led his team with a 36. Trevor Todd shot a 41, while Harrison Martineau followed with a 42 and Adam Cowburn with a 45. Gabe Nettleton and Michael Lubold each shot a 46.
Jason Lucas led the Knights with a 41, followed by Alex Graham with a 42. Dom Cerilli and Mike Astrab each shot a 44, while Ryan Edwards and Kevil Skweres each shot a 45.
The Indians hit the road today for another Section 1-AAA matchup against Penn-Trafford. Indiana, Norwin and Penn-Trafford tied for the section championship in 2020.
Indians squeeze past Cavaliers
Indiana defeated Kiski Area, 216-232, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA girls’ golf match, the first of the season for both teams, at Indiana Country Club on Monday.
Ally Conrad led the Indians with a 48, followed by Jenny Todd with a 49, Addie Raykes with a 55, Emily Teacher with a 64 and Izzy Slagle with a 68.
Kiski’s Briana Miller earned the medalist honor with a 44. Following her was Laken Robshaw with a 45, Nina Koniceczny with a 56 and Victoria Berb erich with an 87.
Indiana visits Armstrong today.
Panthers drop premiere golf match to Colts
HASTINGS — Northern Cambria topped River Valley, 216- 253, at Cambrian Hills Golf Course on Monday in the Panther’s first athletic event since Blairsville-Saltsburg School District decided on its new identity.
For the second straight match, Brady Houser led the Colts with a 41. He was followed by John Zemrose with a 42, Logan Parrish with a 43, Trevor Houser with a 44, Nathan Bolvin with a 46 and John Kirsch with a 51.
River Valley’s Niko Vadala led the Panthers with a 43, followed by Carson McCully with a 45, Cameron Reaugh with a 48, Chase Stuchal with a 58, Holden Fridley with a 59 and Cole Stuchal with a 62.
Both teams play today. Northern Cambria (2-0) visits Homer-Center and River Valley welcomes West Shamokin.
Sprague sinks hole-in-one at Spring Church
APOLLO — Carol Sprague, of Verona, scored a hole-in-one Monday at the Links at Spring Church.
Verona aced No. 17, which was playing at 140 yards, using a 9-wood.