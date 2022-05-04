Northern Cambria tops United in softball
NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Skye Bernecky scored on a wild pitch to give Northern Cambria its third straight victory, 3-2 over United, in a Heritage Conference softball game Tuesday.
The pitchers’ duel featured three hits, three earned runs and 24 strikeouts between the two teams.
Morgan Hassen scored on a passed ball to give the Colts a 1-0 lead in the first inning, and the Lions tied it in the second when Abby McConville scored on an error.
Coral Grassmyer scored on a wild pitch to put United ahead at 2-1 in the fourth, and Ally Trybus scored on Jensen Wiewiora’s bunt to knot the score at 2.
The Colts put runners on first and second via a walk and hit by pitch in the bottom of the seventh. Two wild pitches allowed Bernecky to move to third and score.
Northern Cambria’s two hits came off the bats of Trybus and Jessica Krug.
McConville’s single was United’s lone hit.
Riley Stine fanned 10 batters in the win, and McConville struck out 14.
Both teams play today. Northern Cambria (8-4) welcomes Penns Manor, and United (6-8) plays host to West Shamokin.
Tomb fans 10 in United’ s victory
ARMAGH — Ben Tomb struck out 10 and Evan Thomas stroked three doubles as United beat River Valley, 14-4, in a Heritage Conference baseball game that was shortened to six innings due to the 10-run mercy rule Tuesday.
Each team scored two runs in the second inning, and United pulled ahead with a five-run third and tacked on seven runs over the final three innings.
Thomas earned three RBIs and scored twice. Brad Felix smacked two doubles and a triple, scored four runs and tallied three RBIs. Tomb, Caden McCully and Isaac Worthington each had two hits.
Nico Vadala posted two of River Valley’s four hits, drove in a run and scored once. Cameron Reaugh and Matt Izzo each had a single.
Tomb earned the win, and Andrew Baker took the loss.
United (6-4) welcomes Derry today, and River Valley (8-4) plays host to Leechburg on Thursday.
Indiana completes sweep of Burrell
Indiana swept the two-game series with a 6-5 win over Burrell in a WPIAL Section 1-AAAA baseball game Tuesday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
The Indians, who beat the Bucs 5-0 on Monday, grabbed a 2-0 lead in the second on an error and Tim Birch’s sacrifice bunt.
Each team scored once in the third to make it 3-1, and Burrell put up three in the fourth to take the 4-3 lead.
Indiana tallied three in the fifth to go up 6-4. The Bucs scored on a passed ball in the seventh.
Steven Budash, Tortorella and Lincoln Trusal had two hits apiece for Indiana. Budash stroked a double.
Brady Stone led Burrell with three hits and an RBI.
Gavin Homer got the win.
Indiana (9-6) visits Homer-Center on Saturday at 6 p.m. for the annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive game.
Indiana splits meet with Punxsutawney
Indiana split with Punxsutawney in its final dual meet of the high school track and field season.
Brenna Nutter and Cadence Ullman each scored a pair of individual wins for the Indiana girls in a 78-71 win. Nutter won the 100 hurdles (18.20 seconds) and the pole vault (8 feet), and Ullman took the high jump (4-10) and the 200 (27.74).
Other individual winners were Abbie Huey in the 100 (12.76), Hannah Cowburn in the 300 hurdles (51.56), Belinda LinXu in the 3,200 (13:50.12), Lizzy Lubold in the triple jump, 32-0½) and Katie Kovalchick in the discus (100-8).
Indiana also won the 400 relay with the team of Huey, Ullman, Cowburn and Kate Mill running a time of 51.53.
Stanford Webb and Owen Putt who won multiple events in the boys’ 82-68 loss. Webb won the high jump (5-6), triple jump (38-2) and long jump (19-8), and Putt earned his victories in the 100 (11.51) and 200 (23.11).
Other individual winners were Will Berzonsky in the 400 (52.65), Jon Berzonsky in the 800 (2:01.61) and Charlie Weber in the pole vault (14-0).
Putt, Weber, Josh Sauer and Jacob Gill teamed up to win the 400 relay with a time of 45.63, and Putt, Gill, Will Berzonsky and Jon Berzonsky closed out the meet with a win in the 1600 relay at 3:35.26.
Indiana competes in the Mountain Lion Invitational at Altoona on Friday.
Indiana girls chalk up 11th win
PITTSBURGH — Indiana improved to 11-1 with a 19-9 win at the Ellis School in a WPIAL Section 1-AA girls’ lacrosse game Monday.
Kyla Weaver and Gianna Brody each fired in six goals to lead Indiana. Kennedi Kunkle poured in five, and Brynlee Schawl and Caroline Albert each scored once.
Albert also picked up seven ground balls and had 12 draw controls.
Anna Buterbaugh made eight saves in goal.
Indiana welcomes Greensburg Salem today.
Porter wins four times for IJHS
Levi Porter won four events in Indiana Junior High’s track and field meet against Norwin on Monday.
The Indiana Junior High Track teams lost their first meet of the season at home versus Norwin. The boys lost 77-46.
Porter won the 100-meter dash, the high jump, the long jump and the triple jump in a 77-46 loss. Mathee Sebring won the pole vault and Jack Lehman won the discus.
The girls lost, 88-35. Indiana’s winners were Sarah Fisher in the discus, Jayla Peterson in the shot put, Addy Hutton in the high jump and Sarah Genchur in the pole vault.
Indiana competes in the Bellefonte Invitational on Saturday.
IUP repeats as tennis champion
BLOOMSBURG — IUP won the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference women’s tennis tournament title for the second straight season Saturday.
The win clinched an automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Championships, which get underway with regionals this weekend. The win wrapped up the No. 1 seed and home-court advantage in the Atlantic Region championships.
This marks the fourth all-time PSAC title for the IUP program, all since 2017. The Hawks also went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.
IUP (17-7) had won 12 straight matches.
Karolin Kirchtag clinched the title for the Hawks at the No. 1 singles spot. defeating Lois Page, 2-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Down 1-0 after doubles play, the Hawks rallied for four straight singles wins. Kirchtag, Lydia Vlachou, Joanna Stralka, and Laura Dunarova scored wins. Vlachou picked up the first point with a 6-2, 6-2 victory at No. 5. Stralka followed with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 2 and Dunarova won at No. 6 by a score of 6-1, 6-4.
Kirchtag and Graydon combined for IUP’s only doubles victory, winning 6-4 at the No. 2 spot.