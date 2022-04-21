Indiana splits
baseball series
Indiana split a pair of WPIAL Section 1-AAAA baseball games with North Catholic, handing the Trojans their first section defeat in a 7-6 road victory Tuesday before falling 7-2 in extra innings at home on Wednesday.
Indiana’s offense was rolling early on Tuesday, scoring five runs in the first inning before adding one more in each of the second and third innings.
Zach Tortorella ripped three hits, while Garrison Dougherty and Steven Budash added two each to pace the offense. Michael Tortorella and Gavin Homer each had two-run singles, and Budash was credited with the Indians’ only extra-base hit.
Connor Geesey relieved Budash in the third inning and came away with the win, pitching three innings and allowing two runs on four hits.
Blake Primrose hit a two-run home run for North Catholic. Tommy Schafale pitched four innings and allowed 10 hits and seven runs.
On Wednesday, with the game tied at two after seven innings, North Catholic came out swinging in the top of the eighth and scored five runs to pull away.
The Trojans held the lead late into the game until Indiana scored one run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI groundout by Gavin Homer and one in the bottom of the seventh to send it into extra innings.
Josef Safar and Augie Maslo ripped RBI singles before Tommy Koroly smashed a three-run double to break it open in the eighth.
Ben Ryan ripped four singles and Budash added two more hits. Gavin Homer was credited with an RBI single.
Homer pitched into the sixth inning and allowed one earned run. Michael Tortorella allowed six hits and five runs over two innings of relief.
Indiana (6-3, 4-2) plays at Punxsutawney on Saturday.
Indiana’s Huey sets
school record in 400
IRWIN — Abbie Huey set a school record but Indiana lost in a sweep to Norwin in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA track and field meet Wednesday.
Huey posted a time of 58.26 seconds in the girls’ 400-meter dash. She also won the 100 in 12.56.
Other individual winners for the girls were Cadence Ullman in the 200 at 27.25 and Katie Kovalchick in the discus at 102 feet, 2 inches. The team of Emmy Davis, Rachel Gill, Eve Kuzneski and Jillian Ranes won the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:48.19.
Indiana’s winners in the boys’ meet were Owen Putt in the 400 at 51.51, Seth Weaver in the 1,600 at 4:56.46, Stanford Webb in the high jump at 5-10 and Charlie Weber in the pole vault at 13-0. The team of Putt, Jacob Gill, Will Berzonsky and Jon Berzonsky won the 1,600 relay in 3:39.31.
In the teams scores, Norwin won 112-18 in the girls’ meet and 102-48 in the boys’ meet.
Indiana returns to action this weekend at the Butler Invitational, with the girls competing Friday followed by the boys on Saturday.
Marion Center rolls past
West Shamokin
NuMINE — Marion Center scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a tightly contested game wide open and secure an 8-4 win, its third without a loss, in a Heritage Conference baseball game Wednesday.
Skyler Olp and Ty Ryen combined for five hits, four runs scored and a pair of RBIs for the Stingers. Alex Stewart contributed two RBIs and Dylan Rummell added a double and an RBI.
Three Marion Center pitchers combined to limit West Shamokin to five hits and two earned runs. Braden Reichenbach came away with the win after striking out three and walking four in 41/3 innings.
Niko Buffone and Kamden Eddy each doubled for West Shamokin (3-5) while Bo Swartz knocked in three runs with a triple.
Buffone was tagged with the loss after striking out eight and walking two in six innings.
Marion Center plays host to Purchase Line today, and West Shamokin welcomes Penns Manor on Monday.
Foust hits milestone
in River Valley’s victory
CLYMER — Hannah Foust recorded her 300th career strikeout and Isabel Pynos collected seven RBIs as River Valley earned a 15-0 mercy-rule victory over Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference softball game Wednesday.
The Panthers opened up the scoring with Pynos’ two-run homer in the bottom of the first. River Valley scored five runs in the second, including a two-run triple by Hannah Foust and a two-run home run by Tori Foust.
Pynos hit her second home run of the game and Brin Gardner smacked a two-run double in a four-run fourth, and the Panthers scored four more runs in the fifth and final inning.
Pynos finished 4-for-4, collected seven RBIs and scored three times. Gardner also went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs. Hannah Foust had two RBIs on her triple, struck out six and gave up one hit in three innings.
“It’s a momentous milestone for Hannah in her high school career,” River Valley assistant coach Erik Foust said. “We really can’t be any prouder of her. Really we can’t be prouder of all our seniors. They’ve come together, exceeded our expectations and are just ready to play every game. They’re fabulous leaders.”
Allison and Sarah Stiteler recorded the Comets’ only two hits, including a double by Allison.
Hayden Sturgeon pitched all four innings for Penns Manor.
River Valley (6-1) visits Marion Center today, while Penns Manor (1-4) plays at West Shamokin on Monday.
West Shamokin jumps on Marion Center
NuMINE — West Shamokin put together nine runs over the first four innings and Maddie McConnell limited Marion Center to four singles and one run in lifting the Wolves to a 9-1 win in a Heritage Conference softball game Wednesday.
Lexie Young hit a single and double, scored a run and knocked in three runs in leading a host of West Shamokin offensive contributors. Haleigh Newell had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs, and Maya McIlwain chipped in two hits. Malena Stewart doubled and scored, and Molly Kaplon scored two runs and added an RBI single.
McConnell was credited with the win after striking out seven. She also added an RBI single.
Lexie Roush had three of the four Stingers’ hits and scored the lone Marion Center (5-2) run.
Winners in four of its last five games, West Shamokin (5-3) will play host to Northern Cambria on Thursday. Marion Center plays host to River Valley today.
Indiana turns three
double plays in loss
Indiana turned three double plays but couldn’t get the offense running in a 10-5 home loss to Kiski Area in a WPIAL Class 5A Section 1 softball game Wednesday.
The Indians’ double plays were unique. The first came in the fourth inning when a fly ball to center was caught and the runner was picked off at second. In the fifth, the second baseman snagged a line drive and flipped to first. The final turn was a throw from the first baseman to third and back to first.
At the plate, Indiana was held scoreless until the bottom of the third, when Maggie Cunningham’s single allowed Liz Flanders to score. The Indians scored twice in the fourth on singles by Cunningham and Flanders and twice in the fifth on Chloe McHugh’s double.
McHugh, Flanders and Cunningham had two hits apiece. Cunningham and McHugh tallied two RBIs each.
Addie Stossel struck out five batters in seven innings.
“We turned three double plays, but couldn’t get the bats going,” said Indiana coach Harold Wilson. “It’s impressive. I hope we can put together some offense against Penn Hills and get something going.”
Indiana (1-6) takes on Penn Hills at home today.
Griffin, Ligonier Valley
chalk up sixth victory
McKEESPORT — Maddie Griffin delivered three hits, scored two runs and added an RBI on offense and was strong on the mound to help Ligonier Valley to a victory over Serra Catholic in a WPIAL Section 2-AA softball game Wednesday.
The Rams, winners of five straight games, had multiple offensive contributions, including two hits each from Sydnee Foust and Lyla Barr. Cheyenne Piper, Natalie Bizup and Zoe Plummer also were credited with hits. Foust and Piper added an RBI each.
Griffin struck out 15 in a three-hitter.
Ligonier Valley (6-2, 5-0) plays at Apollo-Ridge today.
Marion Center,
United split meet
ARMAGH — Marion Center and United split track and field meets on Wednesday. Marion Center took the girls’ meet, 93-57, while United grabbed the boys’ meet, 107-43.
In the girls’ meet, the Stingers won eight of the track events, including the 3,200- and 1,600-meter relays. In individual events, Lydia Miller, a sophomore, grabbed first-place finishes in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes.
Marion Center won the field events 4-1.
On the boys’ side, the Lions nearly swept the track events. Marion Center junior Tim Barrett won the 1,600 and 3,200 to break up the shutout. United’s Gaige Grassmyer took first in the 100, 200 and 400 runs and was a member of the winning 1,600 relay team.
In field events, two Lions won multiple events. Freshman Aedyn Montgomery won the shot put and discus, while junior Ty Gapshes won the long and triple jumps.
Marion Center’s Alek Vaglia won the javelin.
Apollo-Ridge, Derry
divide meet
DERRY — Apollo-Ridge and Derry split a WPIAL Section 7-AA track and field meet that included Leechburg Wednesday.
Apollo-Ridge won the boys’ meet, 95-56, and Derry won the girls’ meet 122-27. Both teams topped Leechburg by wide margins.
Apollo-Ridge’s Daniel Dunmire won the 400 and 800, and Greg Klingensmith took the shot put and javelin. They were the only double winners for Apollo-Ridge in either meet.