Lytle, Gaston lead archery league
CLYMER — Tom Lytle and Theresa Gaston led the fifth week of shooting in the RC Indoor Archery Winter Technohunt League.
Lytle shot a 250 to lead the women’s ranks, and Gaston shot a 226 to lead the women’s.
The Make A Wish team Colin Krevel, Jared Mason, Austin Tibbott and Mac Novella shot a 941 to lead the team competition.
The top five individuals in the season standings at the halfway point are Tibbott at 1,217, Mason and Tanner Dishong at 1,201, Lytle at 1,191, Trevor Sheesely at 1,186 and Don Craig at 1,183.
Make A Wish leads the team standings at 4,646. The Gigs Guiding team of Ryan Hopkins, Guy Hopkins, Garrett Crowe and Jeff Hudak is second at 4,546. The Gut Busters team of Taylor Sheesley, Parker Stupic, Trevor Sheesley and Joe Ball is third at 4,503.
Penns Manor runs record to 10-0
KENWOOD — Penns Manor defeated Purchase Line, 54-14, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Monday and moved to 10-0 on the season.
Carter Smith scored 23 points and Alex Polenik added 20 for Penns Manor.
Penns Manor won the eight-grade game, 24-17.
Penns Manor plays host to Forest Hills today.
United shoots past Homer-Center
ARMAGH — United topped Homer-Center, 39-21, in a junior high boys’ basketball game Monday.
Isaac Worthington scored 18 points and Aidyn Montgomery had 12 for United (6-2).
Max Voyda scored 13 points for Homer-Center.
United won the seventh- and eighth-grade game, 36-17. James Kordish scored 14 points for United.
United play at Blairsville today.
Indiana sinks Gateway in eighth-grade game
MONROEVILLE — Indiana went 17-for-21 from the free throw line and beat Gateway, 50-41, in an eighth-grade boys’ basketball game Monday.
Jaden Petrovich and Stanford Webb combined for 35 points for Indiana. They went 15-for-16 from the free throw line.
Mark Collinger added nine points for Indiana (8-2).
Indiana lost the seventh-grade game, 57-15.
Indiana plays host to Armstrong today.