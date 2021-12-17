Indiana opens with two victories
STATE COLLEGE — Indiana won two events in its season-opening winter track and field meet at the State College Invitational at Penn State on Wednesday.
Charlie Weber, a sophomore and state qualifier in the spring season, won the pole vault with an effort of 12 feet.
Indiana also won the 4x800-meter relay with the team of Jon Berzonsky, Will Berzonsky, Jacob Gill and Owen Putt clocking in with a time of 8 minutes, 38.56 seconds. They also placed second in the 4x400 relay at 3:40.43.
Other individuals placing in the top five were Owen Putt (second place, 400, 52.56), Jacob Gill (fifth, 400, 54.37), Jon Berzonsky (fifth, 800, 2:10.72) and Josh Saurer (fourth, pole vault, 11-6).
In the girls’ meet, Brenna Nutter placed third in the 60 hurdles at 10.97) and Rayna Sleigh finished fifth in the shot put at 23-7.
The team of Abbie Huey, Rachel Gill, Ashlynn Branan and Emmy Davis placed third in the 4x800 event (11:22.75) and fourth in the 4x400 (4:43.80).
Indiana competes in the Tri-State Track Coaches Association Meet on Jan. 8 at Edinboro.
Marion Center swimmers split meet
MARION CENTER — Marion Center split with Somerset in a high school swim meet Wednesday, with the boys winning 77-56 and the girls falling 102-68.
The Marion Center boys won seven events. Individual winners were Paul Smith in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Alek Vaglia in the 100 backstroke and Mason Mantini in the 200 freestyle.
Marion Center swept the relays. Mantini, Smith, Vaglia and AJ Lynn teamed up to win the 200 medley relay. Isaac Reaugh, Ryan Dicken, Skyler Olp and Lynn won the 200 freestyle Relay. Mantini, Reaugh, Smith and Vaglia also teamed for first in the 400 freestyle relay.
In the girls’ meet, Nicole Scott won the 200 individual medley and the 100 butterfly.
Marion Center welcomes Brookville on Tuesday.
Indiana drops rifle match
Indiana lost to Trinity, 795-53x to 776-34x in a WPIAL non-section rifle match Thursday.
Sophia Faulkner shot a 99-6x to lead Indiana.
Indiana (1-3) visits Plum on Jan. 4.