Indiana wins fifth straight
Indiana wrapped up the regular season with its fifth straight win, 3-1 over Altoona, in a non-conference boys’ soccer game Tuesday.
Isaac Myers scored two goals and dished out an assist, and Vince Belice scored the other goal. David Scardina also had an assist.
Ethan Kutz played in goal.
Indiana settled for a 1-1 tie in the junior varsity game. Damian Beatty scored Indiana’s goal, and Alex Bauer and Donato Gentile played in goal.
Indiana, 10-8 overall, finished fourth in WPIAL Section 3-AAA at 7-7 and awaits its pairing for the playoffs.
IHS girls win Senior Salute match
Indiana topped Greensburg Salem, 3-1, in its Senior Salute girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Indiana recognized eight seniors during the WPIAL Section 1-AAA match: Mia Ciocca, Lily Cunningham, Audrey Josephson, Lizzy Lubold, Sarah Madey, Hannah Mogle, Peyton Ream and Natalie Schaeffer.
Emily Madey and Josephson fueled the offense with 37 combined assists. Madey also served a couple aces and came up with seven digs, and Josephson recorded five aces and seven digs.
Abbie Huey led the way at the net with 16 kills and chipped in seven digs. Ream had 10 kills and four digs, and Lubold had four blocks and six digs. Lauren Brocious led the defense with 17 digs.
Indiana dropped the junior varsity match, 2-1. Alex Ball had 15 assists, five aces and five digs, Ashlynn Branan had four blocks and two kills, Julia Runge had 13 digs and four kills, Emma Massengale had four kills, and Addie Stossel had 15 digs.
Homer-Center scores sweep
HOMER CITY — Homer-Center swept Ligonier Valley, 25-10, 25-14, 25-16, in a non-conference girls’ volleyball match Tuesday.
Marlee Kochman registered nine kills and 15 service points, and Meegan Williams and Gabi Page evenly split 18 kills. Macy Sardone had 11 service points, including eight aces.
Homer-Center improved to 13-1 and entered the week in third place in the District 6 Class 1A rankings.
IJHS posts sixth victory
Indiana beat Elizabeth Forward, 20-8, in a junior high football game Tuesday.
Jacob Snyder scored on a 27-yard pass from Levi Porter, Tyler Rifendifer scored on a 5-yard run and ran for a two-point conversion, and Jackson Albert bolted 15 yards for a score.
Indiana recorded six sacks, with Korbin Rhoades and Rifendifer getting two apiece and Dominic Fanella and Levi Porter on each. The Indiana also forced three fumbles.
Indiana (5-1) closes the season at home against Greensburg Salem on Oct. 27.