Indiana boys fall despite good score
EXPORT — Indiana turned in its second-best round of the season, but it wasn’t enough to beat Penn-Trafford, which knocked off the Indians for the second time this season, in a WPIAL Section 3-AAA boys’ golf match Thursday at Manor Valley Golf Course.
Indiana carded a 189 — 21 strokes lower than its previous loss to Penn-Trafford, but the Warriors came in five strokes better with a 184, which is three strokes lower than the score they posted on Indiana’s home course at the Indiana Country Club last week.
The Indians fell to 6-2 in section play but still sit ahead of the 5-3 Warriors. The top two teams in the section qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.
Four Indiana players broke 40, but Penn-Trafford went one better, with all five scorers breaking 40. Indiana’s Trevor Todd and Penn-Trafford’s Alex Turowski tied for the medalist honor with a 35.
For Indiana, Alex Holuta shot a 37 and was followed by Harrison Martineau with a 38, Danny Williams with a 49 and Zach Eisenhower with a 40.
Alex Turowski, a senior, and freshman brother Nick reversed positions from last week’s win over Indiana. Nick came in at 36 after posting a 2-under-par 34 last week at the ICC. Josh Kapach carded a 37, and Patrick Driscoll and Chase Crissman each for a 38.
Both teams play in Monday’s individual section qualifier tournament at Greensburg Country Club.
Indiana girls set up key match Monday
Indiana bounced back from its first loss of the season and continued its march toward a WPIAL playoff berth with a 199-234 victory over Norwin in a Section 3-AAA match Thursday at the Indiana Country Club.
The Indians set up Monday’s match against Franklin Regional at Murrysville Golf Course to determine the section leader going into the last week of the season. Indiana, 9-1 overall and 7-1 in section play, topped the Panthers, 195-198, on Sept. 2 at the Indiana Country Club.
Hannah Reilly led Indiana by posting a 47 and taking the match medalist honor. Ally Conrad shot a 49, Jenny Todd had a 50 and Sydney Brice finished with a 53.
Abigail Knouse led Norwin with a 53.
IHS girls drop soccer match
SAXONBURG — Indiana lost to Knoch, 3-2, in a WPIAL Section 1-AAA girls soccer match on Thursday.
Allie Rutledge and Ella Myers each scored a goal for Indiana.
Indiana dropped the junior varsity match, 1-0.
Indiana visits Hampton on Saturday.
IJHS girls, boys play to ties
Indiana played Franklin Regional to a 0-0 tie in a junior high girls’ soccer match at Linton Middle School on Thursday.
Julia Antonacci and Jayla Peterson split time in goal for Indiana, and the defensive line of Ali Genchur, Anna Mc-Kelvy, Emily Betsinger, Maggie Cunningham and Jocelyn Higbee held their own against Franklin Regional’s offense.
The boys tied Franklin Regional, 2-2, at the White Township Recreation Complex. Tim Birch scored both goals for Indiana.
On Wednesday, Indiana rolled over Hempfield, 8-0, in a boys’ match at home. Mark Collinger scored a hat trick with three goals, and Russell Crane booted in two. Birch, Caiden Cardelli and Lucas Fields scored one each.
Asher Brode and Mark Collinger split time at goalkeeper to earn the shutout.
Both Indiana teams play Penn Hills on Monday, with the girls staying at home and the boys hitting the road.
Ligonier Valley wins volleyball match
NEW KENSINGTON — Ligonier Valley improved to 2-0 by rallying past Valley, 17-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22, in a WPIAL Section 5-AA girls’ volleyball match Thursday.
Paige Hickman spearheaded the comeback on defense. Haley Stormer had seven kills. Bella Vargulish and Stormer combined for 18 service points.
Ligonier Valley won the junior varsity match, 2-0.
The Rams play host to South Allegheny on Tuesday.