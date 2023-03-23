Colts, Panthers reach semis
Northern Cambria and River Valley advanced to the Indiana Optimist Underclass Basketball Tournament at Indiana High School on Wednesday.
Northern Cambria beat Homer-Center, 51-28, behind 17 points from Ty Dumm and 10 from Ben Messina. Caleb Palmer scored 10 points for Homer-Center.
River Valley held off Central Cambria, 58-51, behind a tournament-high 23 points from Luke Woodring. Dom Speal added 12 points.
Brady Snyder and Hunter Pitzinger scored 14 points apiece for Central Cambria.
River Valley and Northern Cambria meet at 8:15 p.m. Friday. Indiana and West Shamokin pay in the first semifinal at 7 p.m.
The winner advance to Saturday’s championship game, which is set to tip off at 10:30 a.m.
Indiana opens with victory
MOUNT PLEASANT — Indiana opened the season with a 3-2 victory over Mount Pleasant in a WPIAL Section 1-AA boys’ tennis match Monday.
Noah Weigner won in singles play and Andrew Kobak and Carter Mock teamed up for a doubles win along with Christian Brown and Ben Froud.
Indiana welcomes Springdale today.
Marion Center score shutout
MARION CENTER — Marion Center defeated Penns Manor, 8-0, in the season-opening softball game for both teams Wednesday.
Cheyenne Silvis hit a grand slam and Lydia Miller smacked a two-run homer for the Stingers. Lexi Roush and Abigail Smulik each stroked a double.
Silvis posted the win, striking out 11 without issuing a walk.
Marion Center plays at Indiana on Friday.
Stingers win opener in rout
MARION CENTER — Marion Center opened the season and played only three innings in a 15-0 rout of Penns Manor in a Heritage Conference baseball game Wednesday.
Parker Black hit a grand slam for one of his two hits and drove in five runs for the Stingers. Braden Reichenbach drove in two runs and posted the win. Noah McCoy doubled and scored three runs.
Reichenbach struck out six, walked one and did not yield a hit.
The teams play again Tuesday at Penns Manor (0-2).
Indiana suffers first loss
Indiana lost to Armstrong, 8-1, in a WPIAL non-section softball game at home Wednesday.
Indiana managed only two hits against Madison Baker.
Indiana (2-1) welcomes Marion Center on Friday.
Apollo-Ridge picks up win
SPRING CHURCH — Apollo-Ridge beat Leechburg, 12-6, in a WPIAL non-section baseball game Wednesday.
Brandon Butler hit a two-run home run, Logan Bianco and Cooper Gourley each doubled and combined for three hits and five RBIs.
Apollo-Ridge led 7-0 after two innings, saw Leechburg slice the margin to one at 7-6 and then scored four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth to pull away again.
Butler pitched the first four innings and posted the win. Jacob Fairbanks came on in relief and pitched shutout ball over the final three innings.
Apollo-Ridge (2-1) plays at Serra Catholic on Monday.